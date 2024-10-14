Colourful Christmas trees are already taking over the upcoming festive season – this is how to embrace the bold trend

Who says your Christmas tree has to be green?

A living room with a pink Christmas tree in the corner and sico balls falling out of the fireplace
(Image credit: John Lewis)
Even though we are still in the midst of autumn, a lot of people are already starting to think about Christmas with Christmas decorations selling out, advent calendars dropping and new festive mood boards being created. And this festive season, it seems many are ditching their traditional green trees in favour of the colourful Christmas tree trend.

If you’re looking to update your best artificial Christmas tree this year or want to add to your collection as more than one in 10 Brits, or 12% in other words, are planning to have three or more Christmas trees in their homes this year, as reported by Habitat, why not make it a fun colour that complements your overall home decor and your personal style?

A dining room with a bright pink Christmas tree in the corner and tonal red dining table, chairs and decor

(Image credit: Argos)

Google Trends show that the likes of ‘pink and red Christmas tree’, ‘blue Christmas tree’ and ‘black Christmas tree’ are breakout trending terms with searches increasing over 5000% in the last couple of months.

And Pinterest backs up this bold Christmas tree trend, too. ‘It may be October, but people are heading to Pinterest to kickstart Christmas preparations,’ says Matt Siberry, head of home at Pinterest UK. ‘This year, it’s all about colour as people are swapping traditional green Christmas trees for vibrant shades of red, white and gold. A colourful Christmas tree is a great dopamine boost and an easy way to brighten a room.’

Pinterest’s data shows that searches for ‘colourful Christmas tree’ is 7 times higher than three months ago, while ‘red Christmas tree’ is 10 times higher.

A radiator cover decorated with two miniature rainbow Christmas trees, books and a table lamp with a striped shade

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fiszer)

What colour Christmas tree to invest in

‘This trend stems from the increasing popularity of non-traditional, Instagram-worthy interiors, where people are more willing to experiment with vibrant and unexpected hues that complement their home’s overall decor and style,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist.

As this home decor trend comes from from people’s desire to really express their personal style even through their festive decorating, the best Christmas tree colour really depends on your personal preference and the colour scheme of your home.

But there are a few standout shades that have been most popular across the board. Pink is certainly in the lead this year. ‘Pastel pinks and bold metallics like gold or silver have been trending, offering a striking contrast to more traditional décor and allowing for a more contemporary, playful aesthetic,’ Sam reveals.

Habitat 6ft Snowy Christmas Tree in Burgundy in the corner of a living room with a fireplace

(Image credit: Argos)

Red and red-based shades like burgundy are traditional Christmas colour schemes and apparently many want to extend that tradition onto the Christmas tree itself and opt for a red tree.

‘It’s called a classic for a reason, and this year, red’s the crown jewel for 40% of the nation. Not just a trend for autumn, rich reds and ruby hues inspired by red wines are rearing their heads in our homes and our fashion choices, with a glorious array of cosy, delish colours that blend autumn warmth with Christmas cheer,’ Habitat team shares.

But blue, black and the aforementioned metallic gold are also currently trending.

Argos Home 3ft Slim Christmas Tree - Rainbow

(Image credit: Argos)

How to style a colourful Christmas tree

If you do end up opting for a colourful Christmas tree, whether it’s your main tree or an additional one to decorate your kitchen, staircase landing or hallway, just remember not to overdo it on the decorating. The tree in itself is already decorative enough so it’s best to exercise a bit of control and avoid throwing everything you’ve got at it.

‘When decorating, I’d recommend keeping the palette consistent to avoid overwhelming the tree – pair a pink tree with complementary ornaments like blush tones or metallics. For bolder colours, try minimalist or monochrome decorations to maintain a chic and balanced look,’ Sam advises.

Our pick of the best colourful Christmas trees

John Lewis Pink Mix Unlit Christmas Tree, 7ft
John Lewis 7ft Pink Mix Unlit Christmas Tree

Rated as the best colourful Christmas tree in our best artificial Christmas tree round-up, this pink John Lewis tree is extremely realistic despite its unnatural colour. and we love the light white coating meant to look like snow but it reminds us more of delicious sugar coating instead.

George Home 3ft Blue Pre-Lit Christmas Tree
George Home 3ft Blue Pre-Lit Christmas Tree

If you're looking for a little tree for your kids, then this pre-lit George Home design is perfect. It comes in this blue shade, as well as a light pink version. And it's only £8! If you ever wonder where to buy Christmas decorations at affordable prices, it's George Home at ASDA.

Habitat 6ft Snowy Christmas Tree - Burgundy
Habitat 6ft Snowy Christmas Tree in Burgundy

Burgundy is one of the hottest autumn colour schemes right now. But it's also a traditional Christmas shade that looks amazing coating an entire Christmas tree as demonstrated by Habitat. So chic!

Argos Home 6ft Fashion Christmas Tree - Pink
Argos Home 6ft Fashion Christmas Tree in Pink

If you're ever not sure as to where to go for colourful Christmas trees, then you really can't go wrong with Argos. The retailer's selection of trees in everything from this vibrant pink to blue and even yellow is impressive. But this pink design (along with the aforementioned burgundy) are the standout styles, in our opinion.

Bon Noel 6ft Light Pink Artificial Christmas Tree
Bon Noel 6ft Light Pink Artificial Christmas Tree

When it comes to colourful Christmas trees, you don't even have to stick to just one colour thanks to designs like this pink ombre tree. We see this as the modern take on a rainbow tree.

Argos Home 3ft Slim Christmas Tree - Rainbow
Argos Home 3ft Slim Christmas Tree in Rainbow

But if you prefer a more traditional take on the rainbow tree, then Argos should again be your go-to. At just £10, this 3ft tree is extremely budget-friendly. It might not be the most realistic or high end-looking design out there but for the price, it gets the job done.

Next Champagne Gold Pre Lit Christmas Tree
Next Champagne Gold Pre Lit Christmas Tree

Last year, the John Lewis copper Christmas tree took out breath away. And we think that this Next champagne gold tree is this year's version of that. It is a little bit more pricey starting at £199 for the 6ft tree and 7ft priced at £225, but it's great quality and comes pre-lit.

HOMCOM Artificial Christmas Tree - 6ft
HOMCOM 6ft Artificial Christmas Tree

If you love the John Lewis pink tree but the £229 price point is outside of your budget, then this HOMCOM tree available at Matalan is a great alternative. It doesn't look as realistic and has less than half the amount of branch tips - going from 1959 down to 892 - but it's also more than three times cheaper, retailing for £65.

SHATCHI Alaskan Pine Black Christmas Bushy Looking Artificial Tree 7Ft
SHATCHI Alaskan Pine 7ft Black Christmas Artificial Tree

If you want to combine your Halloween and Christmas decor and kill two birds with one stone, then opt for a black Christmas tree. You can first adorn it with spooky-themed decorations and once Halloween is done, you can swap them for Christmas ones. And this 7ft black tree for less than £50 is a bargain if you ask us!

Happy and colourful Christmas!

