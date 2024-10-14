Colourful Christmas trees are already taking over the upcoming festive season – this is how to embrace the bold trend

Even though we are still in the midst of autumn, a lot of people are already starting to think about Christmas with Christmas decorations selling out, advent calendars dropping and new festive mood boards being created. And this festive season, it seems many are ditching their traditional green trees in favour of the colourful Christmas tree trend.

If you’re looking to update your best artificial Christmas tree this year or want to add to your collection as more than one in 10 Brits, or 12% in other words, are planning to have three or more Christmas trees in their homes this year, as reported by Habitat, why not make it a fun colour that complements your overall home decor and your personal style?

(Image credit: Argos)

Google Trends show that the likes of ‘pink and red Christmas tree’, ‘blue Christmas tree’ and ‘black Christmas tree’ are breakout trending terms with searches increasing over 5000% in the last couple of months.

And Pinterest backs up this bold Christmas tree trend, too. ‘It may be October, but people are heading to Pinterest to kickstart Christmas preparations,’ says Matt Siberry, head of home at Pinterest UK. ‘This year, it’s all about colour as people are swapping traditional green Christmas trees for vibrant shades of red, white and gold. A colourful Christmas tree is a great dopamine boost and an easy way to brighten a room.’

Pinterest’s data shows that searches for ‘colourful Christmas tree’ is 7 times higher than three months ago, while ‘red Christmas tree’ is 10 times higher.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fiszer)

What colour Christmas tree to invest in

‘This trend stems from the increasing popularity of non-traditional, Instagram-worthy interiors, where people are more willing to experiment with vibrant and unexpected hues that complement their home’s overall decor and style,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist.

As this home decor trend comes from from people’s desire to really express their personal style even through their festive decorating, the best Christmas tree colour really depends on your personal preference and the colour scheme of your home.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But there are a few standout shades that have been most popular across the board. Pink is certainly in the lead this year. ‘Pastel pinks and bold metallics like gold or silver have been trending, offering a striking contrast to more traditional décor and allowing for a more contemporary, playful aesthetic,’ Sam reveals.

(Image credit: Argos)

Red and red-based shades like burgundy are traditional Christmas colour schemes and apparently many want to extend that tradition onto the Christmas tree itself and opt for a red tree.

‘It’s called a classic for a reason, and this year, red’s the crown jewel for 40% of the nation. Not just a trend for autumn, rich reds and ruby hues inspired by red wines are rearing their heads in our homes and our fashion choices, with a glorious array of cosy, delish colours that blend autumn warmth with Christmas cheer,’ Habitat team shares.

But blue, black and the aforementioned metallic gold are also currently trending.

(Image credit: Argos)

How to style a colourful Christmas tree

If you do end up opting for a colourful Christmas tree, whether it’s your main tree or an additional one to decorate your kitchen, staircase landing or hallway, just remember not to overdo it on the decorating. The tree in itself is already decorative enough so it’s best to exercise a bit of control and avoid throwing everything you’ve got at it.

‘When decorating, I’d recommend keeping the palette consistent to avoid overwhelming the tree – pair a pink tree with complementary ornaments like blush tones or metallics. For bolder colours, try minimalist or monochrome decorations to maintain a chic and balanced look,’ Sam advises.

Our pick of the best colourful Christmas trees

Happy and colourful Christmas!