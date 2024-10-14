Colourful Christmas trees are already taking over the upcoming festive season – this is how to embrace the bold trend
Who says your Christmas tree has to be green?
Even though we are still in the midst of autumn, a lot of people are already starting to think about Christmas with Christmas decorations selling out, advent calendars dropping and new festive mood boards being created. And this festive season, it seems many are ditching their traditional green trees in favour of the colourful Christmas tree trend.
If you’re looking to update your best artificial Christmas tree this year or want to add to your collection as more than one in 10 Brits, or 12% in other words, are planning to have three or more Christmas trees in their homes this year, as reported by Habitat, why not make it a fun colour that complements your overall home decor and your personal style?
Google Trends show that the likes of ‘pink and red Christmas tree’, ‘blue Christmas tree’ and ‘black Christmas tree’ are breakout trending terms with searches increasing over 5000% in the last couple of months.
And Pinterest backs up this bold Christmas tree trend, too. ‘It may be October, but people are heading to Pinterest to kickstart Christmas preparations,’ says Matt Siberry, head of home at Pinterest UK. ‘This year, it’s all about colour as people are swapping traditional green Christmas trees for vibrant shades of red, white and gold. A colourful Christmas tree is a great dopamine boost and an easy way to brighten a room.’
Pinterest’s data shows that searches for ‘colourful Christmas tree’ is 7 times higher than three months ago, while ‘red Christmas tree’ is 10 times higher.
What colour Christmas tree to invest in
‘This trend stems from the increasing popularity of non-traditional, Instagram-worthy interiors, where people are more willing to experiment with vibrant and unexpected hues that complement their home’s overall decor and style,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist.
As this home decor trend comes from from people’s desire to really express their personal style even through their festive decorating, the best Christmas tree colour really depends on your personal preference and the colour scheme of your home.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
But there are a few standout shades that have been most popular across the board. Pink is certainly in the lead this year. ‘Pastel pinks and bold metallics like gold or silver have been trending, offering a striking contrast to more traditional décor and allowing for a more contemporary, playful aesthetic,’ Sam reveals.
Red and red-based shades like burgundy are traditional Christmas colour schemes and apparently many want to extend that tradition onto the Christmas tree itself and opt for a red tree.
‘It’s called a classic for a reason, and this year, red’s the crown jewel for 40% of the nation. Not just a trend for autumn, rich reds and ruby hues inspired by red wines are rearing their heads in our homes and our fashion choices, with a glorious array of cosy, delish colours that blend autumn warmth with Christmas cheer,’ Habitat team shares.
But blue, black and the aforementioned metallic gold are also currently trending.
How to style a colourful Christmas tree
If you do end up opting for a colourful Christmas tree, whether it’s your main tree or an additional one to decorate your kitchen, staircase landing or hallway, just remember not to overdo it on the decorating. The tree in itself is already decorative enough so it’s best to exercise a bit of control and avoid throwing everything you’ve got at it.
‘When decorating, I’d recommend keeping the palette consistent to avoid overwhelming the tree – pair a pink tree with complementary ornaments like blush tones or metallics. For bolder colours, try minimalist or monochrome decorations to maintain a chic and balanced look,’ Sam advises.
Our pick of the best colourful Christmas trees
Rated as the best colourful Christmas tree in our best artificial Christmas tree round-up, this pink John Lewis tree is extremely realistic despite its unnatural colour. and we love the light white coating meant to look like snow but it reminds us more of delicious sugar coating instead.
If you're looking for a little tree for your kids, then this pre-lit George Home design is perfect. It comes in this blue shade, as well as a light pink version. And it's only £8! If you ever wonder where to buy Christmas decorations at affordable prices, it's George Home at ASDA.
Burgundy is one of the hottest autumn colour schemes right now. But it's also a traditional Christmas shade that looks amazing coating an entire Christmas tree as demonstrated by Habitat. So chic!
If you're ever not sure as to where to go for colourful Christmas trees, then you really can't go wrong with Argos. The retailer's selection of trees in everything from this vibrant pink to blue and even yellow is impressive. But this pink design (along with the aforementioned burgundy) are the standout styles, in our opinion.
When it comes to colourful Christmas trees, you don't even have to stick to just one colour thanks to designs like this pink ombre tree. We see this as the modern take on a rainbow tree.
But if you prefer a more traditional take on the rainbow tree, then Argos should again be your go-to. At just £10, this 3ft tree is extremely budget-friendly. It might not be the most realistic or high end-looking design out there but for the price, it gets the job done.
Last year, the John Lewis copper Christmas tree took out breath away. And we think that this Next champagne gold tree is this year's version of that. It is a little bit more pricey starting at £199 for the 6ft tree and 7ft priced at £225, but it's great quality and comes pre-lit.
If you love the John Lewis pink tree but the £229 price point is outside of your budget, then this HOMCOM tree available at Matalan is a great alternative. It doesn't look as realistic and has less than half the amount of branch tips - going from 1959 down to 892 - but it's also more than three times cheaper, retailing for £65.
If you want to combine your Halloween and Christmas decor and kill two birds with one stone, then opt for a black Christmas tree. You can first adorn it with spooky-themed decorations and once Halloween is done, you can swap them for Christmas ones. And this 7ft black tree for less than £50 is a bargain if you ask us!
Happy and colourful Christmas!
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. Sara brings the Ideal Home’s readership features and news stories from the world of homes and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more, focusing on all things room decor, specialising in living rooms, bedrooms, hallways, home offices and dining rooms. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
5 plants you should cut back in winter to promote better growth next year
Shape up your winter pruning plan
By Sophie King
-
Our renovations editor reduced her energy bills by 20% with this cheap and easy hack - here's how she did it
Radiator reflectors turned out to be the gift that keeps on giving
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to divide hellebores – an expert guide to getting more winter flowers for free
Fancy filling your garden borders with hellebores? Here's how to propagate them via division
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Aldi Christmas candles are dropping next week - and the alternative to The White Company's ceramic candle is the one to look out for
The quiet luxury candle from Aldi is the one we're backing as this year's sellout
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Do air purifiers remove smells? Yes, but you need to look for these key features
Don't forget to watch out for these must-have factors
By Jullia Joson
-
Argos’ new curved Christmas tree looks like something straight out of The Grinch - and it's perfect for small spaces
Like the Grinch, this curved top tree could steal the show this Christmas
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Fearne Cotton has launched an exclusive new fragrance collection at M&S – find your ‘happy place’ with these spa-like scents
She's released the perfect cosy scents just in time for winter
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Marks & Spencer’s lighting range has never looked better – these are the 4 lamp designs that keep selling out
The bestselling lamps under £60 that we and the brand's customers are obsessed with
By Sara Hesikova
-
I got a preview of Aldi's Christmas specialbuys - the homeware products to watch out for and the dates they're dropping
Get ready to shop the middle aisle, some hidden gems are about to land
By Rebecca Knight
-
The genius Joseph Joseph space-saving buys to snap up while they're on sale at Amazon - but you need to be quick
Run don't walk to get your hands on these space saving buys
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Disco pumpkins are the latest trend taking over social media - how to get the look in time for Halloween
Release your inner disco diva this Halloween
By Kezia Reynolds