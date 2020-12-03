We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tis’ the year for extra festive cheer, and extra festive flair as we see Christmas decorations becoming more daring than ever. With Christmas window painting becoming the newest trend for decorating our homes this season.

Pinterest has recorded a 50 per cent increase in searches for ‘Christmas window decorations’. With an increase in searches specifically for ‘Christmas window painting’ up three times that of last year.

Christmas window painting trend 2020

Once thought of for store fronts only this new trend demonstrates more and more people are wanting to inspire positivity in their own homes. Extending a joyful message to share with their neighbours around them, after a year that’s been so challenging.

Window painting ideas for homes

While the experts, such us Our Tiny Windows (above), make the shops look festive homeowners are going DIY with this new trend. Here’s how you can do it yourself at home…

Painting the town

A simple illustration of Scandinavian houses and a windmill sets the scene for a charming community feel. If you have a steady hand you can draw the houses freestyle with a pen, alternatively drawn your design and stick it to the back of the window to use as a transfer.

Painting a frame

Framing the window with holly and berries is enough to make the view beyond feel more festive.

Writing festive messages on windows

Emotive words are the easiest way to unite all that see them. ‘Leave a little sparkle wherever you go’ says this uplifting message.

Hand-drawn baubles

For those confident with colour, how about adding some pretty pastels to lift the look. This window looks brilliantly festive with its painted pastel bauble illustrations.

Frost with snowflakes and angels

Simple white paint is perfect for adding snowflakes and enchanting angels.

Leave a message for Santa

What a jolly Chrsitmas window display. Complete with Elf movie characters, including Buddy the Elf himself, this message to Santa is perfect for a family home embracing this decorating trend.

Painting a masterpiece

Wow this window painting is worthy of an art gallery, we almost feel sad that it will be washed away after Christmas – it’s beautiful. We imagine this brave homeowner has used washable poster paints to create this masterpiece.