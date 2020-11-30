Trending:

Netflix’s Mr Christmas reveals the REAL reason why outdoor Christmas decorations are huge right now

Our streets are merry and BRIGHT this season, and it's no coincidence!
    • The rulebook for outdoor decorating in 2020 is well and truly out the window. More is more. The brighter the better. From rainbow fairy lights to giant inflatables, Christmas outdoor decorations trends are more popular and bolder than ever this year, as homeowners look to lift spirits on their streets, after an unprecedented year.

    Christmas outdoor decorations trends

    Outdoor rainbow fairy lights

    The Times Property quotes Benjamin Bradley, Mr Christmas from Netflix’s Holiday Home Makeover With Mr Christmas. ‘You will see more outdoor decorations than ever before, since that is how we are sharing our holiday spirit with friends and loved ones,’ Benjamin  says.

    ‘Going all out with our decorating gives us a sense of release and is basically us saying to the world, “We are still here and we still have the holiday spirit”.’

    50 LED Solar Powered Crystal Ball Decorative Lights: was £12.99, now £9.59, Amazon
    These jolly solar outdoor crystal ball lights comprise 50 LED bulbs adorning a generous 23ft string cable. The super bright lights are highly efficient, ideal for added extra festive cheer to exteriors for Christmas 2020.

    View Deal

    800 LED Garland String Lights: was £48.99, Now £35.99, Wayfair
    These garland door lights by Seasonal Aisle have 800 multi-colored or white led lights on a 5.4m, just the thing to add some sparkle above a front door. Simply place around the doorframe then plug in and switch on.

    View Deal

    This home is captivating with colour– embracing the more is more approach for exterior Christmas decorating for 2020.

    ‘I’ve gone all out this year with the lights on our house!’ says the owner. ‘I wanted to cheer the street up after this rubbish year.’

    We must admit, this rainbow bright house certainly does look cheery.

    Christmas Tree Silhouette Light Standing LED Outdoor Decoration: was £49.99, Now £39.99, eBay
    The simple silhouette frame of this outdoor light is securely into the ground on a stake. Measures 4ft in height and shines bright with with 140 warm white LEDs

    View Deal

    A tasteful combination of rainbow fairy lights, a bauble wreath and illuminated topiary wins for this well-dressed house.

    Christmas inflatables & figurines

    To spread cheer this homeowner says, ‘This year is not a normal year and we need something to cheer us up, so I have broken one of my own rules and the outside lights have gone up 2 days early and they have a new friend too.’ What an Raw-some display!

    Stuart the Snowman Inflatable: was £32.99, Now £21.99, Wayfair
    Welcome your own inflatable friend to your outdoor Christmas decorations this year – meet Stuart the Snowman : )

    View Deal

    YUASIA 8 Foot Christmas Inflatables Nutcracker Decoration: was £59.99, now £54.99, Amazon
    This fabulous inflatable 8Ft height Christmas Soldier Nutcracker is sure to bring some cheer to the street! Nutcrackers are VERY popular again this Christmas

    View Deal

    For morale this home put the lights up earlier than most years.

    Is your house shining bright in solidarity for celebrations this?

