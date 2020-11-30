The rulebook for outdoor decorating in 2020 is well and truly out the window. More is more. The brighter the better. From rainbow fairy lights to giant inflatables, Christmas outdoor decorations trends are more popular and bolder than ever this year, as homeowners look to lift spirits on their streets, after an unprecedented year.
Christmas outdoor decorations trends
Outdoor rainbow fairy lights
The Times Property quotes Benjamin Bradley, Mr Christmas from Netflix’s Holiday Home Makeover With Mr Christmas. ‘You will see more outdoor decorations than ever before, since that is how we are sharing our holiday spirit with friends and loved ones,’ Benjamin says.
‘Going all out with our decorating gives us a sense of release and is basically us saying to the world, “We are still here and we still have the holiday spirit”.’
This home is captivating with colour– embracing the more is more approach for exterior Christmas decorating for 2020.
‘I’ve gone all out this year with the lights on our house!’ says the owner. ‘I wanted to cheer the street up after this rubbish year.’
We must admit, this rainbow bright house certainly does look cheery.
A tasteful combination of rainbow fairy lights, a bauble wreath and illuminated topiary wins for this well-dressed house.
Christmas inflatables & figurines
To spread cheer this homeowner says, ‘This year is not a normal year and we need something to cheer us up, so I have broken one of my own rules and the outside lights have gone up 2 days early and they have a new friend too.’ What an Raw-some display!
For morale this home put the lights up earlier than most years.
Is your house shining bright in solidarity for celebrations this?