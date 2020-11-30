We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The rulebook for outdoor decorating in 2020 is well and truly out the window. More is more. The brighter the better. From rainbow fairy lights to giant inflatables, Christmas outdoor decorations trends are more popular and bolder than ever this year, as homeowners look to lift spirits on their streets, after an unprecedented year.

The Times Property quotes Benjamin Bradley, Mr Christmas from Netflix’s Holiday Home Makeover With Mr Christmas. ‘You will see more outdoor decorations than ever before, since that is how we are sharing our holiday spirit with friends and loved ones,’ Benjamin says.

‘Going all out with our decorating gives us a sense of release and is basically us saying to the world, “We are still here and we still have the holiday spirit”.’

For morale this home put the lights up earlier than most years.

