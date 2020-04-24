We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Over the last week having lunch outside on the garden table has been one of the highlights of this sunny spell. However, when was the last time you spared a few minutes to clean the garden table?

While we all give our kitchen tables a regular wipe down before and after eating on them, we rarely treat our garden tables the same way. 92 per cent of Brits revealed that they did little more than give their garden table a quick once over with a bucket of soap water as soon as the sun comes up.

In a study commission by cleaning experts, Jeyes revealed that only 8 per cent of Brits admitted to cleaning their garden tables regularly. The same study found that 86 per cent of Brits eat out in the garden regularly during the summer.

If you’re guilty of neglecting your garden table, you might be shocked to learn that your table can accumulate as many germs as a bin.

‘A report into garden hygiene by Dr Lisa Ackerly revealed that a garden table has as many germs as a bin lid!’ explains Charlotte Blampied, brand manager of Jeyes.

‘Much like you would with an indoor dining table, garden furniture needs to be cleaned both before and after each use to help combat germs,’ she explains. ‘Without regular cleaning, it can become a breeding ground for germs and bacteria that can cause a variety of illnesses.’

Depending on what material your table is made of, they should be treated slightly different to get rid off any dirt or messes before disinfecting. A stiff bristle brush will work a dream on hardwood furniture. However, stick to using a non-abrasive sponge on plastic to avoid scratches.

Wiping your table over with warm, soapy water will disinfect against most bacteria and viruses. However, for a more thorough clean, you can also invest in a specific disinfectant such as Jeyes Fluid Mult-Purpose Disinfectant.

‘The trigger spray enables one to quickly and easily get rid of dirt, algae, food and greasy marks,’ explains Charlotte. ‘If you’re keen to tackle the rest of the outdoors, the product can also be used on plant pots, greenhouses, garden tools and animal houses.’

Will you be giving your garden table a good clean this weekend?