Cleaning is probably top of all everyone’s to-do lists this week. However, if you’re aim is to make sure your home is fortified against any virus, especially the dreaded ‘c’ word, these are the cleaning products to avoid.

The Mrs Hinch favourite of bicarbonate of soda and vinegar might leave your sink glistening, but they aren’t strong enough to kill COVID-19. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t use them.

Most natural cleaners, that freshen and scent your home with natural antibacterials such as tea tree oil, will not be effective in killing the virus. However, they can be used in the first step of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended cleaning routine.

How to kill COVID-19 in your home

The CDC recommends cleaning any high touch surfaces to wipe away the germs, before disinfecting them. The disinfecting stage can be carried out with any household cleaner that contains over 70 per cent alcohol or hydrogen peroxide.

The NHS recommends focusing your cleaning on the high-risk areas of the kitchen and bathroom.

‘To stop the spread of germs, focus your efforts on cleaning areas in the house where germs are more likely to spread, such as the kitchen and toilet,’ recommended the NHS. ‘Use either soap and hot water to rinse the germs or a disinfectant to kill them.’

After you have given your home a thorough deep clean make sure to thoroughly dry all surfaces stresses the health body.

‘Make sure you dry surfaces such as worktops and chopping boards thoroughly after cleaning,’ explains the NHS. ‘Dampness helps any remaining germs to survive and, if there’s enough water, multiply.’

Over the coming weeks, be sure to give your surfaces a regular clean. ‘You should clean germ hotspots on a regular basis after use, rather than the customary once-a-week deep clean,’ advises the health body.

Will you be adding a stronger disinfectant to your everyday cleaning routine?