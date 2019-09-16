This Edwardian property was originally the clubhouse at Huntercombe Golf Club, where James Bond author Ian Fleming was a member for 32 years. It’s claimed the very golf course is said to be mentioned in Fleming’s novel ‘Goldfinger’, where Bond tells the villain that he ‘played off nine at Huntercombe’.

The old clubhouse in Henley-on-Thames was converted in 1967, resulting in Chiltern House – a charming four-bedroom family home filled with character and charm.

‘This elegant home exudes prestige and allure at every turn’ says Rightmove’s property expert Miles Shipside. ‘It’s somewhat magical to know that one of the most famous characters in the world of British literature and film will forever be intertwined with this property’.

Exterior

This impressively Edwardian building, constructed in 1910, used to be one property – acting as the golfers clubhouse at Huntercombe Golf Club. It was thoughtfully converted, in 1967, into six luxury family homes.

Chiltern House, the property up for sale, is a sizeable four-bed home bursting with period features.

Kitchen

The high ceilings add a dramatic sense of space throughout this impressive house, especially in this generous kitchen. Cream Shaker-style cabinets teamed with emerald green tiles throughout creates a classic country look.

With plenty of storage, surface and floor space this kitchen was made for busy family life.

Living room

A striking fireplace takes centre stage in this grand living room. One of two sitting rooms this one feels the most inviting wth it’s captivating open fireplace and built-in window seating. Traditional swags and tails add drama to the enormous windows.

Michael Joerin, managing director of Stowhill Estates says ‘This is a fabulous room in which to relax after a long day, or to entertain friends and family. The current owners tell us Christmas in this room is magical, with the fireplace decorated with garlands’.

Bedroom

The grey and white colour scheme’s perked up by a few famous faces – not Bond girls, but Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe.

Grounds

A delightful balcony provides the perfect place to sit and take in views of the private gardens.

This characterful home in currently listed with Rightmove, through agents Stowhill Estates with an asking price of £885,000

Has this house left you feeling inspired and shaken, not stirred?