Who knew a water tower could make such a cool place to live?

This converted old water tower takes quirky homes to a whole new level

The Old Tower is a stunning Victorian structure residing in Benington, Hertfordshire. It has been thoughtfully converted since its days as a humble water tower.

Today the tower makes a stylish, unique and vibrant home bursting with character.

With four bedrooms, three living rooms, three bathrooms set over five floors and panoramic views this quirky house is a must-see.

The water tower exterior

The original tower stands statuesque with additional structures added, providing ample living space. The property boasts key original features, such as heavy exposed beams and original porthole windows.

The kitchen

With grey painted furniture and sleek black marble work tops this kitchen has a stylish contemporary feel. The high ceilings make the rooms feel light and airy.

The living areas

This light and airy living space is on the first floor. Multiple velux windows help to flood the room with natural light.

This ground floor reception room features beautifully arched doorways and a traditional wood burning stove.

The generous master bedroom is found on the first floor, complete with a balcony.

The remaining bedrooms are on the second, third and forth floors.

The study

Surrounded by woodland, this secluded study space provides an inspirational work space.

The grounds

A delightful roof terrace lives up on the fifth floor. The original architecture of the tower turrets adds character to the space.

Standing proudly this elevated property provides far-reaching views of the surrounding countryside.

Coming back down to earth, there’s a generous garden space – home to a quaint summer.

This quirky home is on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price £1.5million

Could you see yourself living the high life in a converted water tower?