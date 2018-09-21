Who knew a water tower could make such a cool place to live?

Tamara Kelly
By

This converted old water tower takes quirky homes to a whole new level

The Old Tower is a stunning Victorian structure residing in Benington, Hertfordshire. It has been thoughtfully converted since its days as a humble water tower.

Today the tower makes a stylish, unique and vibrant home bursting with character.

Related: Is the Grand Designs water tower cursed? At £2.4m profit, it’s certainly no washout

With four bedrooms, three living rooms, three bathrooms set over five floors and panoramic views this quirky house is a must-see.

The water tower exterior

water tower

Image credit: Savills

The original tower stands statuesque with additional structures added, providing ample living space. The property boasts key original features, such as heavy exposed beams and original porthole windows.

The kitchen

water tower

Image credit: Savills

With grey painted furniture and sleek black marble work tops this kitchen has a stylish contemporary feel. The high ceilings make the rooms feel light and airy.

The living areas

water tower

Image credit: Savills

This light and airy living space is on the first floor. Multiple velux windows help to flood the room with natural light.

water tower

Image credits: Savills

This ground floor reception room features beautifully arched doorways and a traditional wood burning stove.

water tower bedroom

Image credits: Savills

The generous master bedroom is found on the first floor, complete with a balcony.

The remaining bedrooms are on the second, third and forth floors.

The study

water tower

Image credit: Savills

Surrounded by woodland, this secluded study space provides an inspirational work space.

The grounds

water tower

Image credits: Savills

A delightful roof terrace lives up on the fifth floor. The original architecture of the tower turrets adds character to the space.

water tower views

Image credits: Savills

Standing proudly this elevated property provides far-reaching views of the surrounding countryside.

water tower garden

Image credits: Savills

Coming back down to earth, there’s a generous garden space – home to a quaint summer.

Related: Check out the incredible finalists for Cuprinol’s Shed of the Year

This quirky home is on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price £1.5million

Could you see yourself living the high life in a converted water tower?

Ideal Home loves...

Dining room with bureau | Dining room | PHOTO GALLERY | Homes & Gardens | Housetohome.co.uk

Contemporary dining rooms – 10 of the best
Clothes airer

Novel ways with drying racks
Ideas for family living rooms | Family living room design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Family living room design ideas
Pink utility room | Adding colour to a utility room | Decorating with colour | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

How to add colour to a utility room
Organised home office | Home office design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

Home office design solutions for corners and alcoves
Conservatory and glass extension ideas

Conservatory and glass extension ideas