Cuprinol’s Shed of the Year 2019 – apply now, and be inspired by previous finalists

In recent years the humble shed has had a complete reinvention. No longer just a dumping ground for garden tools, or a spillover storage space, it’s now an extension of our main homes and can be used as anything from a chill out space for the kids to a home office.
And to tap into these innovative uses for this garden staple, Cuprinol’s Shed of the Year competition is back for 2019, with a brand new category inspired by 2018 winner – George Smallwood (pictured below).
Unexpected
Cabin/Summerhouse
Workshop/Studio
Pub & Entertainment
Budget
Historic
Unique
#notashed
Entries are open until June 17th, and entrants will need at least two photos of their standout shed designs along with an explanation of what inspired their shed design and what makes it so unique. This can be submitted via Readersheds.co.uk.
Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director at Cuprinol, comments: ‘There is so much more to our sheds and outbuildings than storage for DIY tools gathering dust – Shed of the Year is a celebration of great British creativity.
‘The garden is an extension of the home and a place where people are increasingly looking to spend more time – it’s like adding another room to your house if you get it right. Using colour is a great way to enhance the natural environment and Cuprinol Garden Shades range is a simple way to inject new life into the garden, whether on a fence or shed.’
Here are some finalists from previous years
The Hobbit House
This magical Hobbiton-inspired shed is just precious!
The Punch and Judy shed
How do you make a shed that’s fun for all the family? That’s the way to do it!
#GirlShed
Our shopping editor Tamara Kelly is a big fan of this flamingorgeous shed!
Letsby Avenue
‘Ello ello ello, what do we have here then?
The Avoch boat shed
This nautical-inspired shed certainly floats our boat!
The ABC Cinema
Travel back in time to this retro 34-seater picture house. Could you see this in your future?
The Woodland Star Gazer
This is certainly a superstar in our eyes.
The Tardis shed
WHO wouldn’t love this?
Doog’s Shack
Woodn’t it be nice to spend some time in this lovely shed?
Will you be entering?