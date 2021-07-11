This stunning cottage is for sale in the prettiest village in England

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Often voted as the prettiest village in England, Castle Combe is regularly used as a film location, most recently in The Wolf Man, Stardust, Stephen Spielberg’s War Horse and also Downton Abbey. To say it’s rare for a property to come up for sale here is an understatement, which is why we predict this cottage is going to sell fast.

Surrounded by beautiful countryside in the Costwolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, this sweet home is set in School Lane and has plenty of kerb appeal.

School Lane exterior

Dating from the 18th century, 2 School Lane is a stunning double-fronted stone-built cottage set over three floors. We love its entrance, with flowers and plants galore, and it gives you a little insight into the charm and character you can expect indoors.

Dining room

Open-plan living room ideas aren’t something you usually associate with period cottages, but you’ll see that there’s a lovely big sitting and dining room downstairs that feels open and light. Stone walls and original fireplaces are all rife in this property, and we love the addition of the hanging trugs and baskets from the exposed beams.

There’s a mix of flagstone and wooden flooring in this house, and you’ll see a wood-burning stove tucked into the fireplace on the other side of the dining table.

Note the built-in storage on either side of the chimney breast, and the colourful abstract artwork that adds a modern touch to the otherwise traditional aesthetic.

Living room

Comfy sofas, footstools and plush curtains all great living room ideas for creating a cosy feel in this space, aided by a large jute rug underfoot.

The fireplace is a pretty large one in here, and we love the mix of bare brick and exposed stone, with the wood shelf providing the look of a mantel for candles and accessories.

Bedroom

This house boasts three bedrooms, but it’s this one we wanted to show you as it has a huge run of built-in storage, which can be unusual in period cottages. Just think of all the clothes and shoes you could store in there!

Again, exposed beams give this room a real sense that you’re in a country-style property, as does the sweet floral window seat that matches the curtains.

Garden

Outside you’ll find an enclosed part-walled terraced garden bordered by flowerbeds and featuring a garden pond, workshop, vegetable garden and chicken coop, plus a raised decked seating area.

Imagine sitting here and enjoying far-reaching views over open countryside – we can almost feel the sunshine on our faces!

Fancy moving into 2 School Lane or exploring the property a bit more? You can find it here over at Strutt & Parker, where it’s up for sale at £675,000.