Well known for his fearless fashion choices, outspoken personality and brutal honesty on TV show Strictly Come Dancing, Craig Revel Horwood has decided to put his country mansion on the market – and we can’t wait to give you a peek.

So, what would you expect from Craig’s home? Lots of glitz? Attention to detail? Plenty of space to dance around, and areas to host dinner parties with celeb friends? Tick, tick, tick and tick – this place has it all. Let’s take a look.

Craig Revel Horwood’s house

House exterior

From its beautiful rural setting in Hampshire, a long private driveway leads you down to this imposing red-brick house, where you’ll find an annexe and a multi-car garage. In fact, the garage is also home to a large wood burner, which is capable of heating the entire home!

Living room

Craig hasn’t saved the glitz and glamour just for our screens – he’s sprinkled his magic throughout, with interiors that were made for showing off. The sophisticated living area, for example, features lipstick-red sequin cushions atop luxe leather sofas, sparkling pendant lights and a huge silver awards mask at the back of the room, giving a nod to Craig’s profession.

Opting for white sofas is a brave choice, but when mixed with that bright red it really packs a punch.

Kitchen

Keen cooks will be spoilt for choice as there’s not one but two kitchens in this house. The other is designed for more professional cooking, while this kitchen-come-breakfast room is ideal for entertaining. Just look at that whopping big table and Ghost dining chairs – are they the real Philippe Starck designs we wonder?

Red accents have been carried through into this room, too, with a glossy splashback – and is it just us or does it look as though the floor has a hint of sparkle to it? Almost ballroom-worthy, we’d say…

Dining room

When Craig hosted more formal dinner parties, he may have used this dining room, which leads out to the conservatory. Again, glossy furniture, a glass dining table and a large bevelled mirror adds an element of bling to the room – and just look at that candelabra on top of the table!

We love the larger-than-life pendant overhead, which creates wow factor when you walk into the room and ties in nicely with the dark striped wallpaper.

Bedroom

We were spoilt for choice over which bedroom to show you, being there are seven in total, but we’ve gone for this one with its sparkly wallpaper, ‘Diva’ wall art and plush leather bed. Union Jack cushions and a Dalmation statue top off the quirky look.

A few of the bedrooms have balconies from which you can see out to the grounds, as well as en-suites – and there’s also a large walk-in dressing room for all of Craig’s fabulous outfits.

Home gym

As a dancer, fitness is a key aspect and so it’s no surprise that Craig has a home gym. If you’re not much of an exercise-goer, it could easily be converted into another bedroom.

Conservatory

Step into the conservatory and you’ll find an award-winning space that spans the entire width of the property. You have everything you need to entertain, from bi-fold doors to comfy seating and even a piano for those at-home impromptu music sessions.

Pool area

Let’s head outside, where you’ll find a heated swimming pool, complete with loungers and buddha statues to add a tranquil feel. If swimming feels like too much hard work, why not relax in the 12-seater jacuzzi instead, which is set to the side of the pool?

Garden

The outside space is vast, and as well as multiple acres and two paddocks, the property also offers a large pergola with a large outside dining area. What a beautiful setting for summer al fresco meals.

That’s not all though… an open forested area, complete with an eight-metre bell tent (home festival anyone?), plus a sauna, provide everything you could ever need.

What a home! We can’t imagine why Craig would want to sell it, but it’s going to be someone else’s gain. Rightmove has it listed and it’s up for just under £3.3 million.

It’s not what we’d call a snip but if you like entertaining, this is the house for you!