Step inside this stunning converted farmhouse in Northumberland

Nestled just five miles from the historic market town of Berwick-upon-Tweed in Northumberland sits Buttery Hall Farm – and we can’t wait to show you exactly what you never knew you wanted.

This former 19th-century stone-built farm steading has recently been converted into a state-of-the-art contemporary home complete with eco credentials galore. If the amazing conversion isn’t enough, its beautiful rural setting and views across the acre of land on which the property sits are guaranteed to take your breath away.

If you’ve always wondered what it would be like to live on a converted farm, let us show you exactly what you’re missing – and why we’re already packing our bags to move in!

Buttery Hill Farm exterior

This stone-built property makes a pretty good first impression, wouldn’t you agree? Full-height gable windows flood Buttery Hill Farm with light, while a dramatic red-brick chimney stack towers above.

Whoever is lucky enough to snap this gem of a property up will also benefit from its green credentials. Not only is it ‘super’ insulated with underfloor heating throughout the ground floor (with radiators upstairs), but the central heating and hot water is provided by a biomass boiler, working with a wind turbine and PV panels. There’s also the option for rainwater to be harvested, too.

Kitchen

The first thing you’ll notice upon entering Buttery Hill Farm is all the beautiful stone walls, which make a real feature throughout, especially at one end of the large kitchen. Red high-gloss cabinetry in this room offers plenty of storage, and the layout features all mod-cons, from a roomy range cooker to built-in coffee machine.

In the centre, a long island unit is home to the sink, more kitchen storage and prep space, and also incorporates a breakfast bar.

At the other end of the open-plan kitchen is a family room, where you’ll find comfy sofas and armchairs, and views out across the grounds. Along with the stone walls, you’ll find lots of other rustic materials, from bare brick, to wood floorboards and old beams.

Living room

There are a whopping four reception rooms in this property, so you’ll be spoilt for choice as to where you sit. This living area is just one of them and it’s been decorated with bright, colourful furniture in blue, pink and lime-green. We love the wood burner which stands away from the walls to create a real feature in the room.

Home cinema

This farm certainly isn’t stuck in a time warp – it’s up there with all the latest technology, including its very own home cinema. The red and grey palette adds a masculine look to this space, while the Union Jack print sofa adds a novelty touch.

Note the camera-style lamps, which fit perfectly within this setting. What’s the first movie you’d watch on that screen?

Dining room

Old meets new in the dining room, where a dark grey panelled wall sets the scene for a modern white gloss table and curvy S-shaped chairs. Large windows provide an idyllic view, so you can admire your setting while you eat.

Bedroom

Four bedrooms upstairs are teamed with three bath/shower rooms, all of which are good sizes. The angles of this bedroom have been worked around, with a faux wall built to provide a headboard behind the bed, and a run of Velux windows to keep it nice and light.

It looks very tranquil doesn’t it? Imagine waking up here each morning.

Priced at £825,000 with agents Knight Frank, this unique home is a clever blend of period features and contemporary flourishes. We predict it won’t be on the market for long.