House prices may have gone through the roof and no more so than in London, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still bargains to be had.

If you’re looking for a quirky, characterful property, then you’d be wise to take a look at this one-bedroom garden flat, which is on the market for £500,000.

Refurbished by the current owners, the flat is in Crossley Street, north London, and has parks, open-air tennis courts, football pitches, netball courts and a public swimming pool and gym all on its doorstep. Plus, it’s one of the most eclectic-style flats we’ve seen for a while.

Crossley Street exterior

Set on an idyllic tree-lined street, which was originally built in 1875, the place we’re going to show you is the downstairs garden flat of a beautiful period property. You can see the living room window to the left of the blue front door, with a sweet wreath hanging up.

Living room

And here’s the inside of that room. Look at those impressive three-metre-high ceilings with original cornicing – aren’t they stunning?

And that huge bay window with its wood-panelled surround and window seat so you can watch the world go by. Not to mention the fireplace that takes centre stage, it is filling us with smart fireplace ideas for autumn.

Now we told you this flat is on the quirky side, and you can see by the decor that there is lots to look at. Dark walls are punctuated with hits of vibrant colour from the pink velvet chair and boho-style rug, while the shelves are just bursting with knick-knacks and treasures.

We’d also just like to point out that dried flower display on the mantel – isn’t it a beauty? You can achieve a similar look with the Amazon pampas grass our shopping editor loves.

Kitchen

Step into the kitchen and you’ll find a myriad of unique kitchen ideas – wood worktops, red-brick flooring and dark blue cabinetry on either side of the room. Just out of sight is a dining area that’s situated opposite the garden door, and you can see through to the bathroom which lies straight ahead.

Highlights for us are the corner shelving – the perfect place to display your favourite kitchenware and cookbooks – and the oversized artwork that continues the eclectic and colourful vibe.

Bedroom

On to the bedroom and again, you’re treated to a super-high ceiling and views out to the courtyard garden. This room is a masterclass on how to use bedroom paint ideas, with the dark shade used on every wall, and even the door frame to create a cocooning sleep space.

A luxurious pink scalloped headboard, patterned bedding and flamingo artwork help lift the scheme. It looks as though some brighter pink pampas has been used in the corner, too.

Bathroom

Thanks to a window at the top, the bathroom has natural light and ventilation – something many flats don’t benefit from. the large walk-in shower with framed screen is nice and roomy.

If you’re stuck for small bathroom ideas then this flat is good for inspiration, as it’s even included a vanity with plenty of built-in storage.

Courtyard

Outside, the garden has a gravel base surrounded by original brick walls, which offer both character and privacy. There’s also direct access out onto the road and can be used as the main entrance, should you wish.

The mix of leafy plants, minty-green iron furniture and painted door make this a sweet spot to enjoy some fresh air and a glass of wine in the evenings.

Interested? Head over to Marsh & Parsons where you’ll find this property for sale.

Were you surprised by what you can get in London for this price?