We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The pampas grass trend doesn’t appear to be going anywhere, and we’re not exactly complaining about it: we love the stuff! Even more so since we spotted some budget-friendly Amazon pampas grass for just £19.99 on sale. Then we bought it, and obviously, we love it. This large bunch comprises of up to 50 stems in total, so that you can display them all together in one striking arrangement, or dot them around your house from room to room. We say the bigger the better. And, since they are so affordable, it would be crazy not to buy a bunch or two, or three…

The Pampered Pampas Natural Dried Pampas Grass is on sale for £19.99 at Amazon. Not only is it also 100% natural and non-toxic, but it’s super easy to look after. After taking it out of its packaging, bring it outside and give it a good shake to fluff each plume. Then, dig out your favourite vase and pop them inside, and place this in direct sunlight for a good few hours. Afterwards, give your pampas grass a spray with some hair spray, to prevent them from shedding, and display these budget-friendly stems wherever you like. Whether in your living room and on a coffee table or dining table, in a hallway on a console table, or in your bedroom atop your chest of drawers.

Related: Amazon home and garden bestsellers you need to see

An easy way to enhance neutral home decor, and to bring the outdoors in, pampas grass is usually an expensive home decor item. Not anymore, though, thanks to this bunch that we’ve discovered at Amazon. Yes, we took one for the team and bought them, and boy are we glad that we did. See the result (in our Shopping Editor’s home) for yourself just below.

Introducing this Amazon pampas grass…

Debating where to display your new pampas grass bunch? We say in a living room, bedroom or hallway. It’s too pretty to be hidden away, that’s for sure. Alternatively, this pampas grass would make an incredible addition to the nursery, as we’ve even seen Stacey Solomon spruce up her nursery with some pink pampas – and we love this idea.

Getting married soon? Pampas grass also makes a unique display at a wedding. Whether in replacement of fresh blooms or to surround other colourful flowers. You could buy a few bunches to use as table decorations – and you needn’t throw them away once the day is over.

Buy now: Pampered Pampas Natural Dried Pampas Grass, £19.99, Amazon

Bearing in mind that pampas grass are normally sold by the stem, for around £1 each usually, this bunch is a total bargain. With 50 plumes included, this dried bunch even comes with three types of pampas. Some of which are dark in colour, others light, and some super fluffy.

When speaking with Direct2Florist about the benefits of pampas grass, they said “While it’s most commonly associated with boho style, pampas grass has become increasingly popular in arrangements for a number of reasons. Often used as a stand alone piece, recent trends have seen this white and wispy plant find new life as a great accompaniment for both large floral installations and bouquets alike”. And, we couldn’t agree more. The versatility of this stuff is unrivalled. You can place it almost anywhere in your home and it will immediately make a statement.

Buy now: Pampered Pampas Natural Dried Pampas Grass, £19.99, Amazon

Our Shopping Editor makes use of this bunch of pampas in her living room, inside a Primark Home tinted glass vase. They often dart from her coffee table to her dining table, but they never leave this room. Guests are always commenting on them, and they always manage to make their way into her Instagram posts. As you can probably tell. Just look how fancy they are!

Don’t miss: 14 Amazon home storage buys for messy homes

Don’t just take our word for it, as reviewers of this Amazon pampas grass love it just as much as we do. One reviewer said “I’m really happy with my new pampas.

The quality of the grass is very good and very easy to make them fluffy”. Another titled their 5-star review “You need this pampas grass!”, which says it all. More happy comments such as “So beautiful, thick and fluffy! Really impressed to be honest.” and “Great quality pampas grass. I wasn’t sure what to expect ordering dried flowers from Amazon but I’m really impressed with the quality – especially for the price!” also feature on the product’s Amazon page.

Buy now: Pampered Pampas Natural Dried Pampas Grass, £19.99, Amazon

What are you waiting for? They won’t be on sale forever. Hurry!