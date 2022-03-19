We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Let’s face it, we all have unruly wires and old pieces of tech knocking around. In fact, Currys revealed that we hoard 527 million pieces of unused tech in our homes across the UK.

This isn’t all too surprising given how hard it can be to know how to get rid of them. Particularly if there’s personal data on old USB keys, floppy disks, and so on.

Enter, Currys’ Cash For Trash – a tech recycling scheme that gives you money in exchange for old electronics.

Currys’ Cash For Trash

Currys is encouraging us to recycle those old speakers, kettles, iPod shuffles, games consoles and alarm clocks we never use. Those retro items we’re needlessly holding onto and allowing to clutter up our homes.

From now until April 15th, 2022, you can bring in unused tech, broken or in working order, to your local Currys store. You’ll be able to swap items for a voucher worth at least £5.

If you have an unwanted TV or small domestic appliances, you can trade them in for hundreds of pounds off new products. Time to trade in for the best washing machines… ‘We are already helping thousands of customers recycle unwanted tech every day. But Cash for Trash aims to take it to the next level,’ says Lindsay Haselhurst, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Currys.

‘This trial is all about making recycling easy and rewarding. We’re urging the nation to look in drawers, under the sofa and up in the loft – as these unused tech devices that have seen better days could be repaired, rehomed, or recycled into something new,’ Lindsay adds.

Currys really is accepting any tech, bought from anywhere, even if it’s broken. ‘It might look like trash, but it isn’t to us,’ says Lindsay.

Currys’ month-long Cash For Trash is the UK’s first nationwide recycling scheme that gives money back for any old tech. The electrical retailer did some research and found that the most hoarded items are mobile phones (67%).

But consumers are sitting on a goldmine of other old, unused tech. From hair styling products and speakers to old landline phones and headphones.

Sure, you might get a better price for your old item on eBay, but the Cash For Trash scheme is perfect for the sake of simply freeing up much-needed space.