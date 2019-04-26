Take a tour of this stylish semi-detached home in Notting Hill

This 4-bed, 3-bath, 1-reception room home has excellent proportions throughout and also benefits from a large south-facing garden.

Let’s step inside and see what this on-trend North Kensington property has to offer on the inside.

Living Room

The large statement rug helps to elongate this light and airy room and we love the use of colour which takes us from pale pink all the way through to a bold mustard yellow. The pastel weave basket in the fireplace and carefully chosen ornaments add interest.

Kitchen

This eat-in kitchen ticks so many interior boxes. From the sleek grey kitchen cabinetry and metro-tile effect splash back to the statement red sofa and brass drinks trolley, deft touches really help to create a space to remember.

Bedroom

A modern take on a Louis XV bed forms a striking centrepiece to this small, but perfectly formed room. The white cast iron radiator also treads the line between period schemes and present-day decor.

Bathroom

When done right, wood panelling in a bathroom can look oh-so-chic. And combined with marble surfaces it provides a double hit of understated glamour. We’re also fans of the curved chrome shower rail.

Garden

An area for decking and a large lawn help to zone this inviting garden space. The owners have kept things simple when it comes to added greenery using a variety of potted topiary. The raw wood bench and patina ‘home’ sign deserve a worthy mention too.

Dalgarno Gardens is on the market with John D Wood & CO for £1.625 million.

