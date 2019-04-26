Take a tour of this stylish semi-detached home in Notting Hill

This beautiful home is on the market for £1.625 million

This 4-bed, 3-bath, 1-reception room home has excellent proportions throughout and also benefits from a large south-facing garden.

Let’s step inside and see what this on-trend North Kensington property has to offer on the inside.

Living Room

dalgarno gardens notting hill

Image credit: John D Wood & CO

The large statement rug helps to elongate this light and airy room and we love the use of colour which takes us from pale pink all the way through to a bold mustard yellow. The pastel weave basket in the fireplace and carefully chosen ornaments add interest.

Kitchen

dalgarno gardens notting hill

Image credit: John D Wood & CO

This eat-in kitchen ticks so many interior boxes. From the sleek grey kitchen cabinetry and metro-tile effect splash back to the statement red sofa and brass drinks trolley, deft touches really help to create a space to remember.

Bedroom

dalgarno gardens notting hill

Image credit: John D Wood & CO

A modern take on a Louis XV bed forms a striking centrepiece to this small, but perfectly formed room. The white cast iron radiator also treads the line between period schemes and present-day decor.

Bathroom

dalgarno gardens notting hill

Image credit: John D Wood & CO

When done right, wood panelling in a bathroom can look oh-so-chic. And combined with marble surfaces it provides a double hit of understated glamour. We’re also fans of the curved chrome shower rail.

Garden

dalgarno gardens notting hill

Image credit: John D Wood & CO

An area for decking and a large lawn help to zone this inviting garden space. The owners have kept things simple when it comes to added greenery using a variety of potted topiary. The raw wood bench and patina ‘home’ sign deserve a worthy mention too.

Dalgarno Gardens is on the market with John D Wood & CO for £1.625 million.

Which is your favourite room?

