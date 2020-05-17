We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

During the last eight weeks, many of us have turned to DIY jobs to keep busy and give our homes a spruce up. However, a new study has revealed over half of Brits are embarking on potentially dangerous DIY jobs.

A survey for the Gas Safe Register revealed that a worryingly large number of Brits are planning on carrying out dangerous gas-related DIY jobs.

In the current climate over a third of UK, adults admitted that they wouldn’t consider hiring a tradesperson. However, this reluctance to seek expert help hasn’t deterred would-be DIY-ers.

The study found that one in five people are planning to carry out DIY jobs that include gas work. Alarmingly, only two-fifth of adults said they would seek the help of a registered gas engineer even if face with major warning signs of a gas-related emergency.

Dangerous DIY jobs

Out of those planning to install a gas boiler 21 per cent admitted to not feeling experienced or confident to tackle the job. While 34 per cent of those planning to fit a new gas oven felt the same way.

Anything involving gas work should be left until it can be safely and legally done by a Gas Safe registered engineer. Especially as a botched DIY job can be fatal, causing gas leaks, fires and explosions.

But, worryingly, rather than calling in the professionals, many DIYers are turning to YouTube and Google to help with these hazardous tasks.

‘As we continue to spend more time at home, it’s the perfect opportunity to tackle some of those little jobs you may have been putting off,’ says Bob Kerr, Gas Services Director fo the Gas Safe Register. ‘However, these new figures show a worrying number of people planning to take on gas work that could result in potentially deadly incidents.’

‘When it comes to some of the more complex DIY jobs – such as fitting, fixing or moving gas cookers, hobs, boilers or fires – it is vital to go to trade experts who have the right skills to carry out the work safely.

Video Of The Week

‘Gas Safe Register is reminding the public that if you do find yourself in a gas emergency, it’s vital you seek the help of a registered expert,’ he adds. ‘Gas engineers are listed as key workers and as such, are still conducting home visits, with the necessary precautions in place, during this period of social distancing and staying at home.’

For more guidance on how to carry out DIY jobs safely in your home, you can visit the Gas Safe Register home improvement page.

Don’t take any chances for a bit of DIYing.