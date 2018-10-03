Fall in love with this country manor in the heart of a cathedral city

Take a wander around this Grade-II listed historic home in Salisbury, Wiltshire

De Vaux House is a stunning country manor situated in an idyllic spot adjacent to Salisbury’s celebrated Cathedral. The original part of this historic house dates back as early as c.1260 – making it one of the oldest residential properties in Salisbury.

The immaculate family house comprises six bedrooms, five bathrooms, three living rooms and a magnificent walled garden.

Exterior

De Vaux House is a house steep in history. Thanks to sensitive restoration works in recent years the family home is in immaculate condition, providing a contemporary family home.

The gothic arched front door celebrates the history of this house. It’s also very fitting given the house stands just beyond the walls of Salisbury Cathedral Close.

Kitchen

The house may be historic but the kitchen is far from old-fashioned. Streamlined high gloss white units with black quartz worktops make the space feel thoroughly modern.

A quaint dining area sits at the far end of the kitchen, overlooking French doors leading onto the garden.

Solid wood floors in the walkways accentuate the original wooden beams. Wood panelling adds to the charm of this classic country house.

Living room

With charming exposed beams and a grand fireplace, complete with log burner, the living space retains a certain period charm.

A luscious velvet sofa provides the perfcet spot to curl up to next to the warming fire. A hearty log pile will ensure the fire won’t go out.

The bedrooms

All the bedrooms in this characterful home have original fireplaces – a stunning detail you generally only get with period properties.

The spacious landing joining the bedrooms is a charming space in itself.

Wood panelling gives this bedroom an authentic period feel.

Gardens

Within private walled gardens there’s a a small, but lush and world of greenery to the rear of the house.

The small but perfectly formed garden is a country dwellers dream. The well established plants and borders set against the brick walls emulate a secret garden feel.

Fun fact for the historians, De Vaux house was originally part of The College of De Valle. Which was founded by Bishop Giles Bridport and dissolved by Henry VIII.

If you fancy living in this historic home it’s on the market with Savills, with an asking price of £1.65 million.

Which room of De Vaux House is your favourite?