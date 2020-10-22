We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Asda have identified a quirky new dining trend taking over in 2020. In an attempt to recreate the restaurant experience from home there’s a new way of dining, dubbed the ‘home-staurants’ trend.

Be it the ambient candlelit vibes of a traditional Italian restaurant or the pop of colour of a Mexican cantina, the possibilities are endless and simple to create at home – with a few carefully chosen pieces and a playlist!

Set the scene: Neutral dining room ideas – for stylishly understated fine dining

Recognising the emerging trend Asda has partnered with thrifty interiors expert, Alex Stedman, of The Frugality. To provide handy and inexpensive hacks to help Brits maximise their ‘home-staurants’.

‘Dining at home can be just as exciting as eating out’ says Alex. ‘Not only is the food a fraction of the cost, but with a few hacks, you can create an occasion to remember. I’ve partnered with Asda to reveal simple tips that can turn an everyday space into a special feel, giving people frugal tips to help save money and inject a new lease of life into everyday surroundings.

Alex’s top ‘home-staurant’ styling tips

1. Try to think like a restaurant

‘Using simple things like a carafe of water with fresh ice, lemon and mint can make you feel like you’re dining in a fancy restaurant.’

2. Set up some candles to welcome ambience

‘Don’t save for special occasions, candles are an affordable item that can really add so much ambience to a room – both in terms of lighting and scent.’

3. Add faux foliage

‘Artificial plants add a wonderful dimension and never need watering.’ At Asda, sales for table setting décor has soared year-on-year, with 1 in 4 Brits making new homeware purchases to set the scene at home. With key products including faux plants (up 70 per cent), string lighting (up 35 per cent) and candles (up 40 per cent).

4. Decorate with fairy lights

‘Stringing up some fairy lights will leave you feeling like you are dining on a terrace’ Alex suggests. ‘For a feel of bringing the outside in, especially as the temperatures are dropping, fairy lights will have you feeling like you’re having dinner on a roof terrace whilst feeling cosy and warm.’

5. Place simple flowers in small vases on the table

‘You don’t need fancy arrangements. I love wild looking flowers (which are often the cheapest!) and spread them over a few smaller vases to feel like they’re in abundance’. Adding, ‘Smaller vases also mean you can see each other to chat over the arrangement!’

6. Reinvigorate your tableware options

‘Buy a couple of additional pieces to reinvigorate your tableware’ Alex suggests. Going on to say, ‘Matte/earthy tones are big in tableware right now and make the dinner warm and welcoming.’

7. Place a rug under the table

‘A rug under the table feels lovely underfoot and can really make a difference to the space.’

8. Move furniture around

‘Tired of sitting in the same room you work in, or home schooled in all year? Don’t be afraid to move furniture around to make it feel ‘fresh’ from the day-to-day’ is Alex’s simple, yet savvy suggestion. ‘Sometimes a simple chair or rug re-arrangement can be just what a room needs.’

9. Rethink your lightning

‘Never under-estimate lighting. A chic floor lamp will change the dynamic of a room and separate spaces.’

10. Put a little extra effort into dressing the table

‘A country theme coupled with a playlist and cuisine can make you feel like you’ve gone out to a Spanish, Italian, or Mexican restaurant for instance.’

An Asda spokesperson says, ‘Creating a restaurant vibe at home is a great alternative to have a memorable night without breaking the bank. As part of the Asda Price: Tap Tap Talks, we’ve partnered with expert in styling on a shoestring, Alex Stedman, to help recreate a true ‘Home-staurant’ experience.’

