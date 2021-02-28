We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Many people only dream of owning a castle, but you can actually do it – and for a more affordable price than you might think. Dinton Castle in Buckinghamshire is ready and waiting for its next homeowner to enjoy the luxury lodgings and unlimited character that it offers.

Once a feature property on TV show Grand Designs, this Grade II-listed old ruin has been restored and is bursting with a new lease of life. We can’t wait to show you around – let’s start with the outside…

Dinton Castle exterior

Built in 1769 by Sir John Vanhattem, the two-bedroom castle is set in a large three-quarter-of-an-acre plot surrounded by open fields and with views to the Waddesdon estate. An electric gate and circular drive make the entrance just as regal as the property itself and we can’t help but think you’d be pretty proud to call this place your home.

Living room

Set over three octagonal-shaped floors, the living room is the first space you see when you walk into the castle. Due to the shape of the floors, the living room has lots of windows at different angles, which all look out over that amazing grassy setting. Beautifully cosy, we love the bare brick walls, wood beams and that huge fireplace – perfect for hunkering down in after a long country walk.

Kitchen

Downstairs, you’ll discover a bespoke breakfast room and kitchen. Modern fittings and solid wood surfaces surround a classic range cooker, while a wood dining table offers a spot for meals.

Despite the somewhat quirky nature of the room, with its odd angles and variety of furniture, it has a certain charm about it, and the natural light that floods the room keeps it from feeling dingy.

A narrow nook in the kitchen is home to a small music spot – but you could use it for whatever you wanted. A bespoke bar perhaps?

Bedroom

Each of the two bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms, but it’s that view that is drawing us in – what a wonderful way to wake up!

As in the rest of the castle, the bedrooms have been restored beautifully, with exposed stone, brickwork, and oak timber beams.

Garden

Go out the rear terrace glazed doors and down a set of steps, and you’re in the garden. Can you imagine yourself sipping a glass of wine here, feeling the sun on your face while you enjoy being a king or queen of your own castle?

That’s not all though – there’s also a roof-top terrace where you can enjoy watching the sun rise or set.

The property is currently on the market at £700,000 with Chancellors at Rightmove.

Would you take a chance on this unique property?