It’s no secret that bringing plants into your home can boost your wellbeing thanks to their air purifying properties. However, not all of us are gifted with green fingers. This DIY botanical wall art project by Furniture & Choice is easy to make and maintain.

You only need a few toolbox essentials and basic DIY knowledge and you’ll be on your way to a stunning living wall display.

How to make DIY botanical wall art

What you will need

Four square wood boards

Wood wax

Picture hooks and wire

Pencil

Hammer

Nails

Sphagnum moss

Four staghorn ferns

Fishing wire

Hessian fabric

Upholstery nails

1. Prepare the wood

Seal your four wooden boards with wax. This helps to protect the surface of the wood and achieves an even finish.

Attach the picture hooks and wire to the back of the wooden boards.

2. Draw around the plant pot

Use a pencil to trace around the bottom of the plant pot on the front part of the wooden boards. The outline should be around 2.5cm wider than the plant’s circumference.

3. Hammer in the nails

Hammer eight nails along the pencilled outline. Leave approximately 1cm between each nail.

4. Prepare your plants

Decant the plants from their pots, ready for mounting. Dip the ferns into water to hydrate before assembling.

5. Secure your ferns

Keep the potting soil at the base of your plants. Place the staghorn fern on the wooden board within the circle of nails. Pack wet sphagnum moss around the base of the fern. Make sure it stays within the circle.

Wrap fishing wire around the nails to secure the moss. Try also wrapping it diagonally across the fern leaves.

6. Protect with hessian

Cut hessian fabric slightly larger than the plant. Wrap it around the moss and soil to stop it spilling out. Fasten with upholstery nails. Repeat for the rest of the stag horn ferns and wooden boards.

7. Hang your DIY botanical wall art

Using the picture hooks on the back, secure each board to the wall. You will need two nails to secure each board. It’s up to you how you arrange them – so get creative!

To keep your display looking fresh, simply spray the ferns with water each week. Once a month, dunk the whole plant in water for 24 hours.