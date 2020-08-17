We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This bedroom makeover’s a fine example of how being brave with DIY can really pay off. As this homeowner emulates the latest decorating trend for her bedroom, without having to paying out for the job.

Calsey Banks, from Birmingham, felt inspired by a snap she’d seen on Instagram of a wood panelling feature wall. Boldly taking on the task herself she was able to create her own stunning Scandi-inspired panelling for just £150 – as opposed to paying a builder £300 as quoted.

DIY wood panelling feature wall

‘My inspiration came from Instagram. I had seen a few accounts that had this kind of panelling and knew that’s what I wanted’ Calsey tells Latest Deals. ‘I had seen a lot of companies that charge silly money so I thought I would do it myself. I am into a lot of DIY so I knew I could do it with no problems.’

‘It was going to cost me around £300 if I had someone else to do it for me.’ Instead she decided to go down the DIY route, explaining, ‘I used MDF strips from B&Q and no-nail glue to attach them to the wall.’

‘I’m so glad I did it myself,’ she says reflectively, ‘ because not only did I save money, I put my own twist on it too – with the shelf and the cut-offs.’ The shelf you can see to the right of the wall, that provides a thoughtful picture ledge to add extra wow to the look.

How to make a wood panel feature wall

“The main advice I can give is, don’t be afraid to try it yourself’ Calsey says. Adding ’You don’t need tools to create this look – all I used was an electrical saw to cut the MDF to size.’

Calsey purchased the strips and cut them down to size. Next she attached them to the wall with no-nail glue, making sure she had the same gap between each strip.

Buy now: Smooth Square Edge MDF Stripwood, L2.4m x W25mm, £4.91 each, B&Q

To ensure the look was perfectly spaced Calsey used a divider to measure the spacing.

Once all the wooden strips were in place Calsey painted them, along with the gaps, in Regency Cream by Craig and Rose Paint.

With all the cut-offs, Calsey decided to add a little character by adding the shelf. Explaining, ‘ I just attached them to the wall all in different angles to create the finished look.’ A job very well done, bravo Calsey.

More wood panelling inspiration…

Simply use the #woodpanelling to be left inspired by the brilliant feature walls on offer. A great place to look for more inspiration. (As if Calsey’s bedroom feature wall wasn’t enough?!)

Video Of The Week

Above’s a fine example of how this popular wall trend’s just as stunning in the dining room, as it is in a bedroom. Style tip: play with spacing between the wooden strips to create a look that feels right for your home.

Behind the bed in a bedroom is where this Scandi-inspired wooden feature wall is most at home.

Feeling inspired to recreate your own wood feature wall?