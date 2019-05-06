THIS is least confident UK town when it comes to gardening – is it your home town?

Dobbies reveals where the nations gardening skills are most in need of nurture

In the wake of National Gardening Week, (29th April – 5th May) Dobbies have been on a mission to nurture the nations gardening skills. The UK’s leading garden centre carried out a study to see where Brits are most lacking knowledge and confidence with gardening.

The research revealed that many Brits lack even the most basic gardening know how.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

When asked about their gardening skills 57 per cent admitted that they are not very good, or know very little about gardening. This is perhaps the reason that as many as 1 in 20 went as far as to say say they’re embarrassed by their gardens.

As a result Dobbies, is putting the spotlight on rectifying the lack of basic gardening grow-how knowledge and highlighting the benefits gardening can offer.

It would seem our faith in the gardening skills we possess are greatly affected by where we live in the country. The study found Coventry is oozing confidence, where gardening know-how was highest. Here 37 per cent consider themselves good gardeners, compared to a shocking 3 per cent in Chelmsford.

Another thing that seems to be regional is using food waste in your garden for compost. As we strive to live more sustainably, this simple garden task is a great way to give back. It not only recycles kitchen waste, it makes a free nutrient rich compost to give back to gardens.

The survey found on average just 9 per cent of respondents say they use food waste for compost. Food waste for composting showed to be highest in Wrexham (32 per cent). Followed by Plymouth (21 per cent) and Southampton (17 percent).

Four cities that said they didn’t use food waste at all (0 per cent) are Aberystwyth, Portsmouth, Swansea and Worcester.

Video Of The Week

One of the biggest trends for gardens in 2019 is ‘grow your own. The poll of over 2,000 UK adults found that less than 1 in 10 respondents grow their own vegetables. Despite almost 29 per cent stating they’d benefit from learning more about growing their own fruit and veg.

Home-grown is better for our bodies, the environment and our purse strings. Over a third of the respondents cited they would be willing to learn how to go home-grown, to cut the food bills.

Will you be growing your own produce this year?