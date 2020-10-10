We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Flowers are a lovely addition to a home. But with a relatively short shelf life, they aren’t always budget-friendly. Luckily, the new dried flowers floral trend taking over our homes is about to change that.

Dried flowers are back from the dead – so to speak – and making a statement in our living rooms and bedrooms. The dried floral arrangments started as a wedding day styling favourite and stole the show at Mandy Moore’s wedding in September 2019. However, they have now migrated into our homes.

Trend alert – Dried flowers

Buy now: Dried flowers posy party, £45, Bloom & Wild

Etsy reported a 93 per cent increase in searches for dried flowers compared to last year. Brightly coloured bunny tails, poppy seeds and delphiniums, have become a must-have among interior influencers on Instagram.

This is an Instagram trend we will happily back. The dried blooms will last all year long, and you won’t need to change any grubby water or forget to throw flowers out if they are past their peak. Just remember to dust (carefully) occasionally.

There is also the added perk that you can get a little more creative with colour, when opting for dried flowers. You can keep things neutral with natural wheat stem or inject a burst of colour with dyed pampas grass and colourful flowers.

If you are keen to try out the trend yourself, you can dry your own flowers by hanging them upside down in a warm environment – or pop them in the microwave. Alternatively, many retailers on and off the high street are offering incredible dried flower bouquets.

One of our favourite online florists Bloom & Wild has recently introduced a new collection of dried flowers into their Autumn range. The ‘forever blooms’ are available in four unique bouquets full of autumnal stems such as bunny tails, oat grass, daisies and delphiniums.

Buy now: The Sinéad, £50, Bloom & Wild

Since these blooms don’t require water you can be creative with your choice of vase without worrying about any messy spills. Tinted glass vases look striking, showing off the different hued stems. Alternatively, opt for a playful pottery creation.

Brighten your home this autumn with these fuss-free flowers.