Take inspiration from on-trend wedding flowers to decorate your home

Who says you have to host a wedding to enjoy the beauty of trending wedding flowers? We’d happily welcome fresh flowers into ours homes at the drop of a hat, no matter the occasion. Flowers have the power to uplift a room with colour, scent and presence.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Bloom & Wild, the leading flower delivery experts, have revealed the top wedding flower trends for 2019 – shaping the blooms we will be welcoming into our homes for the foreseeable.

Adapt these popular flower trends to create beautiful on-trend arrangements for your home.

Top wedding flower trends forecast for 2019

Lead florist Caroline Grimble predicts the following will be the most popular this summer…

1. Foliage and grasses… and lots of them!

‘Pampas Grass is a growing trend for this season. All the way from the 70s, as I’m sure you’ve seen all over your favourite Instagram accounts. It’s set to take over this wedding season featuring in large displays to catch attention.

‘They add beautiful texture and movement to an arrangement and are set to be big for 2019 displays.’

2. Coral coloured blooms

‘Coral will remain big in the world of florals, with Pantone choosing it as 2019’s Colour of the Year.’

Read more here: Pantone Colour of the Year 2019 has been revealed

3. Dried flowers

‘Whether it’s a whole bouquet or an odd dried flower, added into an arrangement, this trend is ever-growing. We expect to see lots of seed heads and dried lavender, which make arrangements last such a long time.’

5. Block-colour bouquets

‘Statement bouquets are the way forward for this season. Caroline advises, ‘made with one colour in a mix of flowers, is a big trend for 2019. It’s very striking.’

6. Flower Clouds

Video Of The Week

‘This summer is set to be full of flower clouds, some might say they are the new flower wall. These arrangements look perfect suspended above tables to bring a whole new level to your floral decoration.’

If you wanted to adapt this look in your own home, presumably on a smaller scale, you could hang the flowers from a pan rack. Or over a dining table intertwined from a suspended light.

More wedding inspiration: Must-see wedding table decorations you can make in minutes

Which trend will you be embracing first to dress your coffee table?