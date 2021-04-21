We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Now that cabin fever is at its peak any change of scenery is welcome right now. Luckily with homeschooling finally off the agenda now is the perfect time to spring clean the clutter and transform our homes with a mood-boosting colour hit.

Help is at hand – Dulux is on a mission to support all new DIY enthusiasts with a quick and easy solution. The new Dulux Simply Refresh range is designed to give that ‘newly decorated’ in record time.

Dulux Simply Refresh range

The new range promises to save time and high-quality coverage – and is covered by the One Coat Guarantee, assuring coverage in one coat or your money back.

Whether you want to elevate your home office space with a motivational feature wall, create a zen-den awash with shades of serenity, or brighten up the kitchen with a fruity hue, the one-coat wonders make any project, big or small a doddle.

‘As a nation, we’ve fallen in love with DIY again and the pleasure and satisfaction that come from a job well done in the home,’ says Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director of Dulux.

‘Young and old, homeowners and renters alike are planning exciting projects of all types from entire room makeovers, to feature walls and upcycling furniture. We are demanding so much of our homes and that each room looks and feels just right.’

‘As our homes become more multifunctional – they now need to be gyms, offices, and places to relax in – the individuality of each room and its design have become much more pronounced,’ Marianne adds.

‘This can make the thought of giving a fresh lick of paint to a whole house or flat daunting and overwhelming, which it shouldn’t be. That’s why we’ve launched Simply Refresh, to let a beautiful new look be achieved quickly and easily.’

Simply Refresh is available in One Coat and Feature Wall – two carefully curated colour collections for both neutral and bold palettes to suit any and all decorating tasks. The Simply Refresh One Coat is available in 30 modern classics and neutrals, including Warm Pewter, Chic Shadow, Goose Down, Polished Pebble, Sapphire Salute and the 2020 Colour of the Year Tranquil Dawn.

The Simply Refresh Feature Wall is the go-to range for adding a splash of colour to your interiors. It is available in 15 striking and trend-led shades, including Teal Tension, Urban Obsession, Indigo Shade, Cannon Ball and Emerald Glade.

So no need to feel daunted about giving your home a makeover. We say chuck-on the dungarees, pick up the roller and get stuck-in. Just one coat of paint is all it takes to transform your four walls.