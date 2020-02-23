We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When it comes to housework we all have our favourite products and methods, but what about when it comes to cleaning our cleaning equipment?

A hoover hack has recently been doing the rounds on social media, which reveals an alternative way to clean a vacuum cleaner. It’s caused quite the commotion online, with avid cleaners commenting on the unlikely technique. However, Dyson has since warned against the method.

The vacuum-cleaner hack

Posting in the We Love Mrs Hinch group on Facebook, a woman shared how she takes her machine apart and soaks the pieces in a bathtub of water overnight. Of course, she highlights that anything electrical should be left out of the equation. She goes onto to explains that, as a result of the soaking, the bath water turns from clear to a murky grey to signify that all the dirt has come out of her vacuum.

The original post sparked debate online with some users branding the bath soaking technique as ‘stupid’.

One fellow group member wrote, ‘What? Who on earth cleans a vacuum out? I thought only Monica from Friends did this and even then she only vacuumed her vacuum.’

While another asked, ‘Am I the only one freaking out?’

But others admitted to doing the same with their machines. Someone else commented, ‘I did mine like this over the weekend and it works and the suction is like new.’

What the experts say

In a recent development, Dyson has now warned against trying this method at home. The company advises that the machines should not be exposed to water. They state that there’s only one piece of the vacuum which can be safely washed every three months — the filter. This helps keep the machine in the best condition.

Dyson also advises to wipe the rest of a machine down with a cloth.

A Dyson spokesperson said, ‘We do not recommend that owners expose their machines to water. Owners should refer to the cleaning instructions in the manual provided with the machine upon purchase. The only component that can be washed is the filter, which should be washed every three months to maintain the machine.’

‘To clean other components, we recommend wiping with a cloth. If the machine is dropped into water, please do not use and contact the Dyson Helpline.’