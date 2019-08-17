When we came across this East Dulwich home, we were floored by the gorgeous modern renovation in this Victorian family home. The four bedroom family home located in the heart of East Dulwich and just a short train journey from London Bridge is a masterclass in curating an eclectic and show stopping home.

Exterior

This charming Victorian terrace house while gorgeous and traditional from the outside is a far cry from the modern interior waiting inside. However, thanks to the large shuttered windows the entire property is flooded with light.

Front living room

Kirstie Allsopp might not be a fan of grey walls, but I’m sure she’d change her mind if she saw this living room. The light grey shade used on the walls blends into the white washed floorboards adding a rustic feeling to the room. To avoid the room look washed out the owners have included pops of colour with mismatched furniture.

Living room

We’d usually only showcase one living room, but we couldn’t choose between the stunning main front room, and this cosy living room. The wall and floor colours have been carried throughout the whole bottom floor, but in this room it has been made to feel more earthy with a macramé wall hanging and a muted green patterned sofa. The log burner makes this room feel extra cosy, and will help heat the the kitchen and dining area in the room next door.

Kitchen

If you’ve ever been tempted to introduce a black room into your home let this kitchen be your inspiration. This airy extension means the black cabinets and walls don’t feel overwhelming. Instead the colour turns the kitchen into a feature in this room. The dark walls contrast perfectly with the green of a few houseplants and a few white kitchen accessories such as vases and chopping boards.

Dining area

Opposite the kitchen in this extension is the dining area, set against a gorgeous white washed brick wall. The rustic wooden table and chair makes this industrial space feel more homey, which is exactly what you want in a family home. However, the black geometric candle holder and monochrome gallery wall keep this space looking effortlessly chic.

Bedroom

If you are a fan of the tropical leaf trend, rather than giving your room a complete overhaul dabble in it with some leaf print curtains and a couple of prints in bamboo frames. There are a mixture of trends in this bedroom, from luxurious gold accents, pink velvet and even a rustic woven basket, but somehow it still works. This shows that aslong as you pick your pieces carefully you room doesn’t have to subscribe to just one trend, but can be mix and matched over a few seasons.

Garden

The current owners have taken the effort out of maintaining a lawn by using astroturf instead, however they will still need to hoover it every now and again to keep it in tip top condition. They have continued the dark accents into the garden to create a striking outdoor seating area. The silver cans planters create are a lovely industrial contrast against the lush green plants.

The house is on the market for an asking price of £1,350,000 with Knight Frank.

