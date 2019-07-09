Take a tour of this eccentric Victorian home in Islington

This 4-bedroom Victorian home in Islington is what we’d call classically good looking. The terrace house, nestled between Stoke Newington, Hackney and Highbury and Islington, simply oozes curb appeal.

Spread out over four floors, this is a gorgeous family home not far from the centre of London. If you weren’t already sold by the yellow front door – which we find hard to imagine – just wait till you see what’s waiting behind it.

Exterior

When the world and his dog are painting their front doors in muted farrow and ball greens this yellow is a welcome surprise. The sunny bright hue definitely stands out and is a great way to add a splash of personality to the brick façade. We can’t imagine that anyone could pass these primary colour doors without adding an extra skip to there step.

Hallway

Family homes call for family storage solutions, especially in the hallway. The corridor leading from the front door might be narrow, but that hasn’t stopped the current owners from cramming in as much hanging storage as possible. The hook over the radiator is a perfect solution for keeping the kids hats and gloves off the floor and easy to hand.

Living room

This quirky living room on the ground floor has maintained many of the Victorian homes original features, from the sash window flooding the room with light, to the original fire place and high ceilings. However, these have been updated with contemporary design features such as the sunburst lamp. We particularly love the way the colours have been matched to the painting on the wall, that orange chair really makes that tiger pop.

Dining Room

Sitting down for a meal in this dining room on the lower grown floor would feel both decadent and comfy. This glamorous chair look can be easily achieved on a budget by attaching an IKEA sheepskin rug to a chair. The current owners have made a bold move to wallpaper the entire room in House of Hackney paper, however it is a lovely contrast to the antique wooden display cabinet.

Kitchen

This bespoke kitchen has been kept very simple compared to the rest of the home but that doesn’t stop it from being a showstopper with its gorgeous dark green cupboards. The vibrant rug is a surprising twist in a kitchen, but livens the space up.

Downstairs toilet

We are in love with the House of Hackney flamingo wallpaper, it manages to be both whimsical and elegant. The downstairs toilet can often be a forgotten space, but as one of the spaces that most house guests are going to snoop around it’s worth making sure it makes a statement.

Bedroom

This bright bedroom is perfectly suited for dark walls. The mirrored shutters acting as a headboard are a great way of maximising the light streaming in through the large windows. The mismatching bedside tables add extra character to the room but are tied in with the rest of the room by the matching bed side lamps. The current owners have cleverly maintained the illusion of symmetry by using coffee table books to make sure the lamps are at the same height.

Bathroom

This monochrome bathroom proves you don’t need colour to make a design splash. The black and white gallery wall is a risky move in a steamy bathroom so if you choose to copy it at home, perhaps avoid using your favourite images.

Study

The current owners have transformed this small space into a study Don Draper would be Brough of with a desk and retro sofa. In a small room like this, it is tempting to use a few smaller prints but that could run the risk of looking cluttered. Instead this large dramatic print imbues what could have become a forgotten space feel larger and full of character.

Garden

This dual level garden is perfect for entertaining. Full of greenery we’d love nothing more than escaping the noise of the busy city in this secluded little sun trap.

This house is on the market with Hamptons for an asking price of £1,750,000.

What is you favourite room in this Victorian home?