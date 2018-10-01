Four easy ways to introduce pattern to your home – and they’re all in the sale at Very
Get style for less while you can...
There could be any number of reasons why you’re scared of introducing pattern at home. Maybe your nan’s swirly carpet used to give you headaches. Or geometrics remind you too much of school maths classes. but you needn’t be. Done right, pattern can bring order or cosiness, calm or excitement to any room.
These easy ways to introduce pattern are perfect for beginners, as they’ll involve just one purchase, and are a good way to test what motifs you can live with. All our selections are from our ideal Home collection at Very – and they’re all on sale. so you can get that stylish look down pat for less.
1. Throw down a rug
Reminiscent of Native American textiles, this rug lets you try pattern on the floor without going to the expense of re-carpeting. Its pale tones balance the large-scale motif so that it’s not overly bold or distracting.
Team with chunky wood furniture and tan leather to nail the global nomadic look that’s huge this winter.
Buy now: Ideal Home Echota Rug, WAS from £59.99 NOW from £44, Very
2. Make the bed
If designer hotels are ditching their crisp white bedding for something more exciting, then we’re going to take their lead. Possibly with this very on-trend botanical duvet set.
Palm and fern fronds are big news this autumn – and a good way to go if you find florals too feminine.
Buy now: Ideal Home Watercolour Fern 100% Cotton 180 Thread Count Duvet Cover Set, WAS £49 for a double, NOW £39, Very
3. Put out some towels
They may not be the obvious choice for a bathroom, but geometric patterns are, in fact, ideally suited to a room that’s intended as a place of relaxation. That’s because standardised shapes appeal to our symmetry-loving minds, making us feel balanced and calm.
This stylish grey bale already has nine 5 star reviews – another good reason to make the update.
Buy now: Ideal Home Grey Geo Print 550Gsm 4 Piece Towel Bale, WAS £35, NOW £25, Very