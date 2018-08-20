Ideal Home at Very has your seating sorted

Sure, we may be saying goodbye to glorious summer we’ve been enjoying of late. But as we move into autumn, there’s a lot to celebrate – not least a whole raft of fresh looks for your home.

If you’re thinking of redecorating, it’s always a good idea to design around a key piece – like a sofa. Below, we’ve picked out three of the biggest decor trends for winter 2018, and seating that sums each of them up. Any would make a stylish starting point to your new-look living room.

1. Capture the countryside with berry tones

Let’s get ready to ramble! Or rather embrace countryside strolls by bringing the woodland look home. This update on the timeless country look incorporates deep berry and russet tones and darker wood such as walnut. If you’re looking to cosy up, it’s a failsafe choice.

Buy now: Ideal Home Orkney Right Hand Fabric Scatter Back Corner Chaise Sofa, £949, Very

2. Embrace the new Nordic with grey leather

Leather sofas are back my friends – though, quite frankly, we were at a loss as to why they ever went away. Leather is simply a perfect material for a sofa. Hardwearing and easy to wipe clean, it will take almost anything a family can throw at it.

Leather is a key material in the new Nordic trend that’s emerging this season. An update on long popular Scandi style, it’s moving on to incorporating luxurious materials that wear well with age. Perfect the look by throwing a sheepskin throw over the back, and adding pops of truquoise/teal blue – as seen in the rug.

Buy now: Ideal Home Brook Premium Leather 3 Seater Left Hand Corner Chaise Sofa, £1,499, Very

3. Travel the world in your sitting room

Love exploring – then you’ll want to check out the global nomad trend that’s been gathering momentum this year. Key to this look is a rich palette of earthy tones such as terracotta and mustard, punctuated by woven fabrics and lots of foliage – real or fake, we won’t judge.

This ochre sofa is the ideal starting point – a little piece of tropical sunshine that will brighten up your living room on even the darkest winter night.

Buy now: Ideal Home Porter Fabric 3 Seater Sofa in Mustard, £749, Very