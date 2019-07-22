The summer sales period is one of our favourite times of the year. We love the opportunity to snap up a bargain – and confess to already going a little crazy on Amazon Prime Day! And that feeling of excitement is multiplied when we find something from one of our Ideal Home buying guides discounted.

Not surprisingly, then, we were all ears when we found out that the Emma Mattress, one of our Ideal Home approved mattresses, was having a sale. But to add to the excitement Emma Mattress are offering Ideal Home readers an exclusive Emma mattress discount code.

Emma’s big summer sale is offering customers 35 per cent off all purchases from 19th July through to 1st September, with the code SUMMER35 . However, with a special code, Ideal Home readers can get 36 per cent of everything! It may only be 1% more, but ‘look after the pennies’ and all that!

Simply, enter the Emma mattress discount code: IDEAL36 to sweep up a saving of £154.44 on the original mattress. But you’ll have to be quick because the exclusive offer is only available from 22nd July to 28th July.

If you’re wondering why you should care about something so seemingly mundane as a mattress, then let us fill you in. This mattress is not just any old mattress, it is the hot product your bedroom needs more than that houseplant you’ve been eyeing up.

Not only has it won more awards than any other mattress in the UK, more importantly, this mattress has earned our Ideal Home approved stamp. Trust us when we say that those awards are well deserved.

The original Emma mattress is one of the new breeds of mattresses delivered vacuum-packed in a box, straight to your door. Buying a mattress online has never been so convenient.

Buy now: Emma Original Mattress, WAS £429 NOW £274.56 , Emma

Made in the UK, the mattress uses a different kind of chemical foam to other bed-in-box mattresses, which the brand claims make it more durable.

The mattress is made up of three layers. A 3cm thick layer of Airgocell® foam means your partner can toss and turn all night and you shouldn’t feel a thing. A layer of memory foam gives pressure relief for joints and the bottom foam base makes sure the mattress supports your lower back and shoulders where you need it.

‘Even though our testers found it sat on the fairly firm side of medium, our side sleeper still experienced a restful night without any tossing and turning,’ says our reviewer, Ysanne.

The Original mattress has a returns policy of 100 nights. However, from the rave customer reviews, we doubt you’ll be sending it back!