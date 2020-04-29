We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It appears the nation are still shopping, and for good reason (quite literally). Gift emporium Etsy is reporting a 60 per cent increase in searches on site for care package gifts.

The rise is care package searches is up in the last three months, compared to the same time the previous year. It’s as people are sending gifts to their nearest and dearest while they are kept apart by Government restrictions.

Whether it’s a ‘Just thinking of you’ card or a cheery set of succulents, we’re sending more thoughtful gifts than ever at present.

What is a care package gift?

In the Collins dictionary a care package is defined as ‘a gift of treats to relatives or friends – especially of items not readily available to them’.

A simple card can go a long way to show someone you are thinking of them. It’s the surprise that arrives with the postman. And the good feeling lasts, as it’s displayed proudly on the mantlepiece.

Unlike a message to check in a card is a keepsake to treasure, reminding us all in years to come who we held dear during these hard times.

The finding proves we don’t always need an occasion to send someone a thoughtful gift. In a time when we’re separated from our loved ones it’s the perfect opportunity to let family and friends know we’re thinking of them.

Plants are always a welcome gift, for any reason and at any time, they welcome new life into a household. And succulents are ideal. Stylish and low maintenance real succulent gardens will sit perfectly on a window sill, office desk or coffee table.

Posted directly to a friend or loved one with a personalised message, what’s not to love?

This heartwarming personalised box that can be posted direct to the recipients door. The personalised mug and treats set offers a small token of love, to show you’re thinking of them.

Have you been sending thoughtful cards or gifts during the restrictions? Let’s hope the thoughtfulness will continue, long after the lockdown is lifted.