Antique, vintage or pre-loved, whatever you call it secondhand furniture is having a moment. Sales are booming, and if you want to get in on the growing trend we’ve rounded up the five pieces worth investing in now.

Scouring online sites and charity shops to find that perfect piece of secondhand furniture is well worth it if you want to add character to your home, often on a budget. Classified ad site Gumtree has seen a 37% search increase for antiques and collectables since the start of 2021 – and many of those searches are for affordable items that can add a truly unique touch to your interior.

Whether it’s that we’re more aware of our throw-away culture or that we simply love the thrill of the search, it can only be a good thing, as items are kept in circulation for longer. Fast homeware is quickly becoming as big a problem as fast fashion in our throwaway culture, luckily you can still be on-trend with a conscious by snapping up these five trending vintage items.

Top vintage trends for 2021

Gumtree has teamed up with Instagrammer @Since_1859 to share their tips for the vintage homeware items to keep an eye out for.

1. Travertine tables

Originally gaining popularity during the 1970-1990’s, marble and travertine tables have become one of the most recently sought-after additions to the contemporary home. Inspired by the likes of New York interiors influencers Athena Calderone and Colin King, marble centrepieces should be styled back with neutrals to enhance a chic and classical mood.

2. Antique fireplaces

An antique fireplace can bring character to a space that may otherwise feel cold and empty, and can also add a perceived value to your home.

The beauty of fireplaces is that there are so many styles to choose from – from marble elegance to cast iron. There are many mantels and trims that can be bought secondhand and upcycled to suit your dream interior. Take a look at our fireplace ideas for more inspiration.

3. Scalloping

Once seen as kitsch and out of style, this fun curved-edged texture has had a huge return thanks to the likes of interior designer Matilda Goad and her signature scalloped lampshades, as well as Phoebe Nicol who uses delicate scalloping on headboards and pelmets. With a little bit of searching, scalloping can also be found on antique pieces too, from drinks trolleys to comfortable living room armchairs.

4. Burr wood

Burr wood (or as the Americans call it, ‘Burl wood’) is a rare cut of wood formed by an abnormal growth on an old tree – it creates an unusual pattern with a wonderful textural surface. Often used to make side tables and also found in interesting crafted antique furniture, what had once fallen out of popularity is now being used by a growing number of interior designers.

5. Antique lighting

Antique lighting can add instant charm to the home. While lighting can often be forgotten, it should be considered as a focal point to a successful design scheme, in the same way, that a fireplace might take centre stage.

Good antique lights can have a huge impact on the decor of the room, creating zones and taking your home into a new decade.

