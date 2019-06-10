Buying a forever family home remains the ultimate dream for would-be homeowners, but invariably this is only achieved by taking several smaller steps along the property ladder first.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

But now new research has offered a lifeline for buyers on a budget, revealing the areas of the UK where you can buy a three bedroom plus family home for £100k and under.

The analysis from online estate agent HouseSimple found that there were 17 major towns and cities which had more than 200 family homes for sale at £100,000 or less, with many being located in the north and the midlands.

The ranking read as follows:

Town/City Region Number of family houses for sale at £100,000 or less Liverpool North West 628 Rotherham South Yorkshire 449 Newcastle upon Tyne North East 393 Gateshead North East 379 Hartlepool North East 379 Birkenhead North West 359 Doncaster South Yorkshire 337 Middlesbrough North East 308 Leeds West Yorkshire 298 Bradford West Yorkshire 289 St Helen’s Merseyside 287 Barnsley South Yorkshire 262 Durham North East 262 Blackpool North West 247 Wigan North West 240 Sheffield South Yorkshire 222 Bolton North West 212 Hull East Yorkshire 190 Chesterfield Derbyshire 159 Nottingham East Midlands 122

Overall the north-west, north-east and Yorkshire emerged as the three regions with the top 10 best value towns and cities for families. Unsurprisingly not a single town or city in the south of England made it into the top 40 best value locations for families.

In fact, of the 18 towns and cities that currently have no family houses on the market for £100,000 or less 17 are located in the south (including London, Bath, Brighton, Bristol and Cambridge) while the remaining location is in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Commenting on the above figures, Sam Mitchell, CEO of Housesimple, said: ‘Even with the challenges and uncertainty surrounding Brexit, we are seeing healthy levels of interest from buyers in northern regions, keen to take advantage of attractively priced properties, affordable mortgage rates and stable local economies.

Video Of The Week

‘Buying the family home is the biggest purchase most of us will ever make. The struggles families have faced buying a house in the south have been well documented. Compared to the south, there is substantial value to be found in property markets in regions such as the north west and Yorkshire.

‘Although £100,000 is at the lower end of the market, there are also plenty of substantial family houses at prices around £300,000 to £400,000, that would probably be £1m plus in and around London, and unaffordable to the majority of families there.’

Would you consider laying down roots in one of the above areas?