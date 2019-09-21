When watching TV, does your attention sometimes stray to the decor of the room in the show? Do you wonder what that gorgeously gothic wallpaper on Sherlock’s apartment is (it’s by Zoffany) or where exactly the iconic Mastermind chair is from (it’s the Vitra Eames Soft Pad Lounge Chair)?

Leading sofa brand ScS has created a clever quiz for interiorphiles to see if they’re really paying attention while they watch their favourite shows. Simply match the furniture with the correct TV show!

Scroll to the bottom for the answers to our famous sofas quiz – no peeking!

1. The Classic Chesterfield

This was THE sofa to curl up onto in the 90s. It’s the perfect perch for a cup of coffee or open mic nights… can you guess what show it’s from?

2. The Oversized Armchair

This leather-clad, button-backed beauty has been privy to a lot of secrets and lies, tears and laughter. The perfect spot for a little ‘me’ time. Any ideas?

3. The Midwestern 80s Sofa

Cosy and unassuming, this brown fabric-covered sofa has been draped in a knitted throw for extra comfort, all lit up with pretty Christmas lights…

4. The Dangerous Wingback

Despite the size of this comfy winged design, something tells us that you’d never really feel safe in this spring-loaded armchair…!

5. The Mid-Century Set Up

Classic meets comfort in this furniture design face-off. It’s all very Scandi-influenced (or is that Jersey?)

Dale Gillespie from ScS, said: “Sofas are often the scene of plenty of TV drama, so it will be interesting to see how much notice people take of them. We wanted to create a quiz in homage to some of TV’s most famous sofas for people to test their knowledge, with some harder to recognise than others.”

How did you get on? Are you a secret TV furniture sleuth?

ANSWERS: 1. The Central Perk sofa (Friends) 2. The Diary Room chair (Big Brother) 3. The Byers’ family sofa (Stranger Things) 4. The Big Red Chair (The Graham Norton Show) 5. Dr Melfi’s office (The Sopranos)