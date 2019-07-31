These days, a fast-track way for a lamp to hit the big time is to feature on Instagram and rake in the likes. However, this Giraffe Lamp has proven that live TV is still a path to stardom after its appearance on ITV’s This Morning earned it a loyal following of shoppers.

This Morning fans might recognise the Dunelm Giraffe lamp from its starring role as the living room heartthrob in the Dunelm advert. If you have no idea what we’re talking about then take a look below at the clip of the exotic giraffe making its dramatic entrance.

It seems it wasn’t just the turquoise footstool who had its head turned by the giraffe’s good looks! The playful gold lamp, featuring the body of a giraffe as the stand and – our favourite part – its head sticking out the top of the grey shade, has gone down a storm on the Dunelm website.

Buy now: Giraffe Lamp, £55, Dunelm

The exotic lamp, priced at £55, has reeled shoppers in with its designer-like look. The giraffe has achieved a rating of 4.6 stars out of 85 reviews and been praised for its stylish look and value for money. Comments included:

‘I saw this lamp on the advert yesterday and bought it today.’

‘Most fabulous eye-catching lamp. I saw the giraffe lamp on a TV advert and immediately had to order it. Posted a picture to my friends and they did the same. We have named them Gerald, Geraldine and Giselle!’

‘So pleased with this lovely lamp. Looks so much more expensive than it was. It’s fun whilst remaining super stylish. Had a lot of lovely comments.’

‘Bought two of these as bedside lamps, they look great, something out of the ordinary.’

‘I’ve brought giraffe theme gifts for my best friend’s daughter since she was tiny. I thought this was perfect for her 21st birthday!’

Standing at 63cm high this lamp will make a statement on a table in the bedroom, or sideboard in the living room. If you fancy continuing the full love story in your home, why not invest in the turquoise footstool as well?

