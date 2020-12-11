We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Getting a delivery in time for Christmas can be a headache, especially as we edge closer toward the 25th. Whether you are after a new sofa bed to host the in-laws or that perfect Christmas present, these are the stores with the fastest delivery online shopping sites.

We’ve all been in this situation before – Christmas is just two weeks away, everything you’ve ordered is either coming too late, and you’ve not got time to get it anywhere else. Praying that your family won’t notice that they’ve all got the same socks from Asda.

This year getting a gift in time has been made twice as hard thanks to the pandemic. Luckily to stop you falling into a tough spot this year, Essential Living has worked out the Top 10 quickest delivery service homeware brands in the UK.

The 10 fastest delivery online shopping sites

If you’re looking for speedy delivery, look no further than Next. The high street hero secured the top spot for the online site with the quickest delivery for homeware. The brand offers a handy next day delivery service option. Costing only £3.99 you can order up until midnight and have your order on the doorstep the following day.

Urban Outfitters Home secured second place. While not the place to go if you’re looking for plenty of homeware options it scored 8.5 for delivery speeds. Available Monday to Friday, you can also get next day delivery for £5.99.

If you’re after anything record player-related this Christmas Urban Outfitters has a great selection of accessories, so it is worth checking out.

Ranking third for a swift delivery is Zara Home. The store has made a name for itself with covetable homeware at affordable prices. It offers a free delivery option within five days, which if your working with a tight budget might be appetising.

For the full list of the online shopping site with the fastest delivery, see below:

1. Next

2. Urban Outfitters Home

3. Zara Home

4. Marks and Spencer

5. Not on the High Street

6. H&M Home

7. John Lewis

8. Matalan

9. Ikea

10. Wayfair

But don’t leave your shopping to the last minute. While some of these stores may offer next delivery, save yourself the stress and do your Christmas shopping early this year.