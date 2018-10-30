This is our new favourite thing to do at home

Staying in has never been so fashionable

Maybe it’s the Gogglebox effect? Possibly the draw of Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing. Or perhaps just the bracing cold weather? Whatever the reason, new studies have found the majority of Brits prefer staying in rather than going ‘out out’.

As a nation of lounge lovers, staying in on the sofa is our new favourite thing to do at home. Over half of Brits now consider the ideal Friday or Saturday night as kicking back on the sofa with a takeaway.

Sofa experts DFS found that a staggering 60 per cent voted to stay in on a Saturday night to entertain, rather than head out. With only 11 per cent of people saying their favourite thing to do at the weekend is go to bars or clubs – it seems staying in has never been so fashionable.

‘Our research shows how much people love to stay in. Not as a compromise but as a reflection of our homes being a place we find joy, and in which we love to host.’ explains Lauren Harris, Senior Designer at DFS.

‘The trend for ‘hometainment’ is something we’re constantly designing for. With our new collections delivering an eclectic mix of styles to suit. From generously sized corner units for gathering friends and family, to beautiful jewel-toned velvets used across accent chairs, sofas and sofa beds.’

After a lack of both cash and energy, creature comforts was the main reason why staying in is so appealing. 65 per cent say the simple pleasure of getting a seat and calm surroundings where you can talk, as a must for a good night in.

How staying in is influencing our decor

As we spend more quality time indoors, it’s no surprise that we spend more time and money on quality surroundings. Creating the perfect space to relax in is key.

65 per cent of those surveyed felt that decor is an important factor when entertaining at home. With one in five admitting to decorate solely with guests in mind.

When looking for inspiration over a quarter of Brits (27 per cent) take their decor ideas directly from bars, restaurants and hotels. These spaces are giving us the confidence to make bolder choices with our own living spaces. The trend for drinks trolleys and neon signs have both stemmed from this.

38 per cent of us have ditched the main lights, favouring lamps for mood lighting and creating ambience. Interestingly 22 per cent have ditched the three-piece suite in favour of an eclectic collection of furniture. A mismatch of furniture creates a more eclectic less formal living space – much like a bar.

31 per cent say they’ve spent more money decorating their living rooms compared to two years ago.

With over a quarter of Millennials saying they regularly share pictures of their interiors on social media – it’s no wonder we’re more invested in getting it right.

Now that the weather has turned and the TV line-up is so strong, we’d happily stay ‘in in’ curled up on the sofa!