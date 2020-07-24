We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A fireplace plays a key function within any room, most importantly the living room. Whether a working model or purely decorative it helps to create a main decorative focal point. And that’s all well and good if your like your fireplace surround, but what if you don’t? It’ll be the first thing people are likely to see, and judge – eek!

That was the case for one DIY fan, Cheryl Edwards, who wanted to make her fireplace more attractive. And so she transformed it using self adhesive floor tiles and a splash of paint, creating a new focal point to be proud of!

Cheryl was so proud in fact she chose to share her fireplace project on the Extreme Budget DIY & Life Hacks Facebook page. And right was she to share it heres, because this DIY job cost Cheryl just £36.98! Yes that’s right there isn’t a zero missing off that price, this DIY job left change from £40!! Amazing.

Fireplace surround before and after

‘Finally happy with my fireplace, total cost of £36.98’ she writes to the group.

The new-look fireplace has been a hot topic amongst the group, leaving Cheryl feeling overwhelmed by the response. With 1.5k reactions and 213 comments of high praise!

Wow! Beautiful’ writes one group member. ‘Looks amazing!!!’ exclaims another.

‘That’s just beautiful! So classy’ and ‘It really does look like a pic in a magazine, so stylish’ say others. And we agree with the last sentiment, we’d happily have this impressive DIY job gracing the pages of Ideal Home.

When asked ‘Are they black and white tiles, or painted with a stencil?’ surrounding the fireplace Cheryl helpfully answers, ‘they are ‘floorpop’ self adhesive floor tiles.’

In addition to the adhesive tiles Cheryl spray painted the fire cover itself, changing it from chrome to chic black.

The on-trend colour decorating the wall behind the mantlepiece is ‘Aftershow’ by Crown. This striking colour choice helps to enhance the tile-effect fireplace surround even more so.

Where have you been savvy in your home with DIY solutions? We’d love to hear from you.