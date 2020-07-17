We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re looking to shed a few pounds or revamp your workout regime check out our brand new sister site FitandWell.com which launched this week!

Bursting with advice to help you improve your health and fitness regardless of your gender, age and fitness level. Whether you’re looking to slim down your stomach or start training for your first marathon, Fit&Well has you covered.

The new website has the low down on the latest news in the world of fitness. Alongside inspiring interviews to keep you motivated on your fitness journey.

You can also explore the new websites other key pillars that are full of practical tips on how to live healthier, happier and longer lives.

Fitness

The fitness column from Fit&Well brings you workout ideas to get your moving more. Tips to get that flat stomach you’ve been dreaming off or get that 5K personal best.

Nutrition

You can’t outrun a bad diet, however hard you try. Nutrition from Fit&Well is loaded with recipes and meal ideas that prove eating healthy can be a joy, rather than a chore.

Advice from experts on different diets and meal plans will help you find one that works for you.

Weight Loss

If you are looking to lose weight and make sure it stays off, at Fit&Well you will find tips and advice to do it safely and effectively.

Buying Guides

Before you invest in a new pair of trainers or a fitness tracker, see what the experts have to say at Fit&Well. The buying guides have shopping advice for all the products you’ll need to get fit at home or in the gym.

Mindfulness

Living a healthier life isn’t just about looking after your body. You need to make sure you are looking after your mind.

Mindfulness on Fit&Well is the place to go to better understand how to stay calm and stress-free.

Video Of The Week

‘People’s priorities have naturally changed as a consequence of living through the greatest public health scare in living memory,’ says Paul Newman, Managing Director of FitandWell.com. ‘Being fit and healthy is no longer an option, particularly for those in high-risk groups, it’s a practical necessity.’

‘That’s why we’ve launched FitandWell.com to provide people of all backgrounds with practical and accessible advice for everything from weight loss to eating more healthily.’