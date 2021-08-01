We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ever wondered what it would be like to up sticks and move to the countryside? Then take a look at The Old Post Office, a three-bedroom, Grade II listed house set in Exeter in Devon.

Believed to date from the mid-to-late 18th century, The Old Post Office is a picture-perfect family home that’s had a few additions to it over the years and been extensively refurbished. Whoever snaps this one up will be living in an idyllic location.

The Old Post Office exterior

There’s kerb appeal and then there’s kerb appeal. A thatched roof, sweet wooden gate and planted borders all create a beautiful first impression, and the thatched porch really caught our eye. I mean talk about stunning front door ideas.

Because of the rendered white wall running along the front, you’ll have privacy in the front garden as well as the back, so you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to outdoor dining.

Drawing room

Simplistic, smart and serene, this room would be the spot where you’d light your wood-burning stove and relax after your day. Note the rug on top of the carpet, which used to be an interior no-no but now it is one of many great living room ideas to up the levels of cosiness.

We love the exposed wood beam over the fireplace and the arched alcove with storage and display space.

Living room

That’s not the only room to chill out in though… this well-proportioned sitting room has more space to enjoy and is decorated in a similar neutral colourway to the drawing-room. Exposed beams, comfy sofas, and a rocking chair with countryside views – what more could you wish for?

Kitchen-diner

Those tall ceilings make this room feel airy and spacious, and as for that sea-blue Aga… it’s enough to entice even the most unwilling chef into the kitchen.

You can see the stable door at the back of the room, which opens onto the front garden there’s enough space for a good-sized dining table beside the window.

On the other side of the room is where you’ll find a range of other lovely kitchen ideas, including the pretty pastel-blue cabinetry, topped with a woodwork surface to match the floor. We love how there are lots of attractive features to draw your eye, from the shapely open cabinetry to the left to the rustic-look light fitting overhead and the uneven walls that exude character and remind you that this place has been around a while.

Bedroom

On the first floor, you’ll find three bedrooms, one of which is currently in use as a dressing room. This one called out to us, as we love the long flowing curtains. The walls have been left bare aside from one artwork and a hanging star, and the sweet rug at the end of the bed.

Bathroom

Video Of The Week

The stylish bathroom features a freestanding roll-top bath and even a window seat, so you can sit there while the bath is running and admire the view over fields. What a way to unwind!

The Old Post Office is on the market for £595,000 with Strutt & Parker. Has it inspired you to take on a country property?