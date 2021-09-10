We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

George Home at Asda has launched its first home office collection. Asda has quickly established a reputation as the place to go for stylish homeware on a budget, and this new collection is no different.

Working from home comes with its benefits, and whether it’s seven days a week or just an odd day, it’s a great excuse to plan and decorate another area in your home. No more working from the dining room table or slumped on the sofa – it’s time to look at some home office ideas.

The new George Home home office collection has nearly everything you need to properly revamp your working area. Not only are there some great pieces, but it makes creating your own work area easy, no matter what your budget or how small your space.

George Home home office collection

The beauty of a home office is that you can design it just how you like it – with as many attractive pieces as you want.

It doesn’t just have to be functional. It’s not someone else’s taste. And everything you include can be stylish. In short, it’s about creating an environment that helps you feel motivated, productive and inspired to work.

So, what does the range include? Well, to start with there are the important bits, like a desk and chair. But you’ll also find storage elements, lamps, and all the bits to dress your workspace, such as plants, prints and candles.

The best part? Prices start from £1.50 – we couldn’t believe it, either!

Our Top 5 favourite pieces

Gold pen pot

Stationery has to be one of our favourite parts of work – from the notepads and pens to erasers and weekly planners. Need somewhere to store your pens? This gold pot, £2.50, will add a touch of luxe to your desk and make sure you can always find your sparkliest or colourful pen.

Grey velvet chair

Who says an office chair can’t be attractive? This design’s plush grey velvet and curvy shape ticks all our boxes, while the castors make it easy to roll to where you need it.

This George Home desk chair is priced at £60, we’re thinking this one will sell out fast.

Ladder desk

Don’t want a great big desk taking up room in your home? Then a ladder style is a perfect option. You can use the bottom shelf for your screen or laptop, and style up the other shelves with something prettier to keep it looking less work-like.

Plus, this slimline design ladder desk is just £45, is ideal for slotting in an alcove or next to wardrobes if you’re working from a bedroom.

Botanical prints

Plants are said to increase productivity in the workplace – we’re not sure that applies when they’re in print form, but we’ll happily ignore that! This set of three framed artworks will add a calming vibe to your workspace and are just £18.

Storage box

Never underestimate the power of a good storage box – it stops your workspace from looking untidy and helps you create an organised, orderly office. This small grey storage box is just £1.50, so you can afford to invest in a few.

Ready to make your workplace feel like home? The range is set to launch in-store at George Home on 29 September, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled and trolleys at the ready!