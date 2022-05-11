We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Famed for her role in reality series The Only Way Is Essex and now Baby Steps, which has followed her journey into parenthood, Georgia Kousoulou has recently revealed baby Brody’s playroom. And it is filled with adorable nursery ideas.

Having invited Wayfair‘s stylists into her Essex home to design a cosy and engaging playroom space for Brody, who is about to turn one, Georgia was keen to create a laidback, stylish interior in keeping with the rest of her house.

‘The room was a blank canvas, with doors opening out onto our garden,’ she says. ‘I really wanted a playroom that is fun and engaging, where Brody can enjoy playing with his friends, but also blends seamlessly into the rest of the house.’

Boys’ bedroom ideas can often be blue or bright colours, but Georgia chose a restful, neutral scheme for the nursery instead. ‘My overall scheme is very neutral, minimal and stripped back,’ she says. ‘I love to combine earthy stone colours with contrasting black tones and this is something I’ve tried to apply throughout our house.’

‘Our home has always been such a social space, where family and friends mix,’ Georgia continues. ‘It was really important to us that Brody also had an area of our home where he could play freely with his friends. It’s such a great, transitional space which he can grow into and use for many years to come.’

Georgia Kousoulou’s playroom reveal

At first glance, you may be drawn to the mini house structure, complete with windows, a play area inside and its own slide, which takes centre stage within the room. ‘It’s a unique, built-in playhouse and was designed by our carpenter,’ says Georgia. ‘Although Brody’s favourite piece is the lion rocker, he loves to hold onto its big mane!’

Outside of the mini house, a small table and chairs offers somewhere for Brody to play or draw. ‘Alongside neutrals, the playroom provided the opportunity to invite some extra colour,’ says Wayfair’s resident style advisor Nadia McCowan Hill. ‘Painting natural wooden stools is a simple DIY upcycling idea that gives you flexibility to have some fun and get crafty. We went for pretty pastel shades in sunshine yellow, white, baby blue and mint green. Alongside the activity table, they’re a brilliant transitional piece for Brody to play, make, colour and paint from as he grows.’

There’s storage solutions aplenty in this room, even down to the window boxes on the playhouse, which store Brody’s favourite books. ‘Brody absolutely loves animals,’ says Georgia – and you can see from the variety of soft toys that he has his own mini stuffed toy zoo!

Of course, books and stuffed toys aren’t the only items that need storing and a large cupboard offers plenty of shelves on which to keep more practical items hidden away. ‘The clever storage options, such as built-in cupboards and all of the handy storage baskets are key,’ says Georgia. ‘My top tip is to invest in as much storage as possible, as little people have a lot of stuff!’

It’s not only indoor play where Brody can enjoy himself either – his nursery doors open out onto the garden, where he can use a mixture of soft play equipment. ‘My favourite item is Brody’s teepee, as it’s so easy to pop up inside or outside and store away afterwards,’ says Georgia. ‘It’s a great little den where we can read together and get cosy.’

The grey ball pit, to the right of the picture above, is another favourite item and makes a flexible play option. ‘The minimalist design fits in seamlessly, with individual blocks which can easily be moved around,’ says Nadia. ‘Perfect for use inside the playroom or out in the garden when the weather is dry, the built-in ball pit is sure to provide endless hours of fun.’

Offering the ultimate comfort whether indoor or out, Brody has a mix of rugs, cushions and throws on which to play or read – we love the little lion cushion with its tasselled mane.

What do you think of Georgia’s playroom reveal? Has it inspired you to get creative?