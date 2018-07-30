Follow these tips to add an air of magic to your boys' bedroom

Who says boys’ bedrooms can’t be stylish? We’ve selected our favourite ideas, schemes and tips for boys’ bedrooms that look great while remaining practical. Whether you’re looking to create the perfect nursery, create a vibrant play zone or overhaul your teen’s den, you’re bound to find something to fire up your imagination with our pick of the best boys’ bedroom ideas.

After more design ideas? Check out these small children’s room ideas for inspiration

1. Bunk up

Traditional colour palettes such as blues and reds are the classic option, but don’t be afraid of zingy yellows or calming pastel shades if you want something a little different. Dare to be different by painting bunk beds in a standout colour to make them a cheery focal point. Background colours on the walls and flooring are kept low-key so that bright furniture and accessories really sing out.

2. Make it monochrome

A child’s bedroom doesn’t always need to be pale and pretty – embrace dark and moody hues for a dramatic look that will add depth. This monochrome scheme benefits from plenty of pattern and texture to lift the space, while quirky art adds character and personality to this children’s room.

Get the look

Buy now: Cloud cushion, Made.com

Buy now: Duvet covers, Primark

3. Think of a theme

If you have a young child, it’s highly likely that you’ll want to opt for bright colours. Feature walls with fun print children’s wallpaper or wall stickers are a great way to liven up a scheme (and are sure to be a hit with the kids). Take a theme and run with it in a childs bedroom. This cheery fox motif wallpaper is the starting point for a playful scheme with bold co-ordinating bedlinen, orange lamp and a cute fox cushion on the bed.

4. Create a space for study

Create a study space for a teens bedroom with this fun take on the classroom. Paint walls navy blue to create a bold backdrop then have fun by adding an old school style wooden desk, painted chair and metal locker cabinet. Accessorise with vintage stationery and fun finishing touches, from wooden pencils, rulers and exercise books to leather satchel, task lamp and wastepaper basket.

5. Make a small space bright

Keep the look light and airy in a loft bedroom by painting walls white to compensate for the lack of natural light. Go for cheery bedlinen and accessories to keep the look bright and playful, with colourful artwork or vinyl stickers on the walls for decoration.

6. Map it out

Do you want to give your child’s room an educational focus? Create a feature wall in a teenagers bedroom with an oversized map pasted onto one wall. A great visual aid for study, position a desk close by for easy access.

7. Paint by numbers

Create a playful space for your boy by painting stripes on the floorboards in different hues of their favourite colour. Paint them in a graduating range of colours for added effect – you could use colour cards as inspiration.

Love these boys’ bedroom ideas? We know that putting together a cohesive, creative and practical children’s bedroom scheme is no mean feat.