Hot off the press, Graham & Brown unveils its hero design for next year – and it's pretty wow!

September is a big month in the world of interiors, as big names predict what the homes of 2019 and beyond might look like. So following on from Dulux’s Colour of the Year announcement, it’s time to reveal the Graham & Brown Wallpaper of the Year.

This morning we attended an exclusive presentation, to see the trends and influences behind this new chosen design.

Here’s reminder of last year’s design: Graham & Brown announces Pierre as wallpaper of the year 2018

Without further ado, may we introduce you to Tori…

Graham & Brown’s Wallpaper of the Year 2019

Fresh for the new season and year ahead, Graham & Brown has unveiled this Oriental-inspired design as its hero wallpaper. It’s bold move on from the soft metallics of 2018’s magnolia pattern and 2017’s geometric design.

‘We have identified our Kabuki trend as a key design influence for 2019 and the Wallpaper and Colour of the Year 2019.’ explains Paula Taylor, Colour & Trend Specialist.

The elegant design is sure to give walls the wow factor. Exotic bird prints and metallic finishes are both identified as key trends for 2019 by the in-house design team.

Paula goes on to say, ‘With a rich ancient history, entwining spiritual meanings, Kabuki-inspired this glamourous paper and colour. Both transform traditional art into a modern style statement.’

Graham & Brown’s Colour of the Year 2019

Because feature walls are still very much a thing, Graham & Brown have identified a need for a co-ordinating paint. So, in conjunction with wallpaper of the year, there’s a Colour of the Year 2019. Taken from the same palette, it will make decorating a whole lot easier.

Describing this deliciously rich shade of teal, Graham & Brown says, ‘Tiru celebrates tranquility, good luck and longevity’.

We’ve highlighted Eastern influence as a micro trend this year – and Tori’s design would suggest it’s going to be even bigger in 2019! Watch this space.