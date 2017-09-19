Graham & Brown announces Pierre as wallpaper of the year 2018

Tamara Kelly
By

Next year we are set to wave goodbye to the geometric hero design of this year as we say hello to flower power

Using key trend prediction tools Graham & Brown, the wallpaper experts, have chosen their hero wallpaper design of the future. Say hello to Pierre Graham & Brown’s wallpaper of the year 2018…

Pierre wallpaper of the year 2018

Buy now: Pierre in Pink, £40 per roll, Graham & Brown

Fresh for the new season and year ahead, Graham & Brown has unveiled Pierre in Pink as its wallpaper of the year for 2018. The floral design is a beautifully ornate magnolia print set on a lustrous metallic background, named in honour of  French botanist Pierre Magnol. Botanical prints and metallic finishes are both identified as key trends for the seasons ahead by the in-house design team.

Introducing the winning design, Paula Taylor, Colour & Trends Specialist says: ‘The botanical, return to nature trend continues to be big for 2018. This paper is a glamorous take on florals and shows bold, maximalism can also be refined .’

Looking for paint inspiration? Dulux has announced Heart Wood as its 2018 Colour of the Year

Pierre Pink wallpaper of the year Graham and brown

The backdrop for the pretty magnolia print has an iridescent quality that will beautifully bounce light around a room. This thoughtful use of materials to masterfully work with light helps to balance the bold pattern, which can often make a space appear smaller making this perfect for even the most compact of rooms.

This elegant design is sure to give any room the wow factor, whether commanding attention as a feature wall or claiming back all four walls for full glory.

Related: Living room wallpaper ideas for instant updates

Pierre White Gold wallpaper of the year Graham and brown

If you find pink too sweet, with fear not, you can still be on-trend with the latest wallpaper design by opting for an alternative colourway – such as the White Gold (above) or Sky (below).

The flowering magnolia plant is said to be associated with purity and dignity, giving this statement design a lovely additional story.

Pierre sky wallpaper of the year Graham and brown

The design is a bold floral move on from Graham & Brown’s 2017 wallpaper of the year, the more contemporary ‘Reflections’ in Rose Gold’ design . Let’s remind ourselves…

Graham & Brown living room with geometric wallpaper

The resurgence of big blousy flowers decorating our homes is set to be big news for 2018 – remember you heard it here first.

Ideal Home loves...

Conservatories | Conservatory decorating ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

10 ways to update your conservatory
cosy bedroom

Cosy bedroom decorating ideas
Feminine hallway with butterfly motif | Unforgerttable hallways | Hallways | PHOTO GALLERY | Livingetc | Housetohome.co.uk

How to make an unforgettable first impression
Budget kitchen sinks | Update your kitchen on a budget | Budget kitchens | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Update your kitchen on a budget
Organised home office | Home office design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

Home office design solutions for corners and alcoves
Dotty runner | Hallway runner ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

Why every home should have a hallway runner