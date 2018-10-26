Halloween craft ideas to make your home look frighteningly good

Get crafty this Halloween with these scary craft ideas

Are you looking for Halloween craft ideas to perk up your party? Be inspired by these spooktacular decorations that will be sure to scare your ghoulish guests.

Want to learn how to make slime for Halloween? READ: How to make slime without borax

1. Create a DIY doormat

Customise your doormat for Halloween.

Takes 2hrs

You will need:

Cricut Explore Air, £240, Hobbycraft

Cricut iron-on black vinyl, £12, Hobbycraft

Grey washable doormat, £2, Dunelm

Iron

1. Download the BOO! Mat project onto your Cricut machine and follow the instructions to print it onto black iron-on vinyl. Be sure to use the ‘mirror images’ box so the image is flipped.

2. Follow the application instructions to adhere the iron-on vinyl to the surface of the doormat and try to remove any air bubbles with the iron as you go for a smooth finish.

2. Fashion glue gun webs

Try your hand at these decorative DIY spiderwebs.

Takes 30mins

You will need:

Small hot glue gun

Black glue gun sticks (7mm diametre), £4.18 for 10, Amazon

Grease-proof paper

1. Plug in the glue gun and insert a black glue stick. Leave to heat up. Working on a sheet of grease-proof paper, carefully draw a vertical line with the gun, then repeat to draw a line across it to make a cross. Add two more diagonal lines to make a star shape.

2. Use the glue gun to join up the lines in a spiderweb shape. Leave to cool slightly then peel the web off the paper and place on a flat surface to continue to dry.

3. Scare with pompom pumpkins & tassel ghosts

Make these adorable characters from leftover yarn.

Takes 1hr

You will need:

Clover 65mm pom pom maker, £7 for two, Hobbycraft

6 x DMC tapestry wool in orange, 85p each, Cloud Craft

Dark green pipe cleaners, £1.10 per pack, Hobbycraft

Scissors & pencil

Clear fishing wire

Ruler & cardboard

White wool, £2.89 per ball, Minerva Crafts

1. To make the pumpkins, use the pom pom maker to make an orange pom pom. Cut a pipecleaner into three pieces and bend one end of a piece around the middle, then curl the other end around a pencil to bend into shape. Tie fishing wire around the end to hang.

2. To make the ghost tassels, cut a 10x12cm piece of cardboard. Cut a small piece of wool and place it along the length of cardboard. Wind the rest of the wool around the width of the carboard 25 times and tie the short piece tightly around one end. Snip the yarn at one end to release the tassel. Tie another length of wool round the neck of the tassel and knot to secure, then hang with fishing wire. Add googly eyes if you wish!

4. Transform pegs into bats

Transform wooden clothes pegs into playful decorations.

Takes 1hr

You will need:

Wooden pegs, £3.50 for 50, Sainsbury’s

Black crafters acrylic paint, £1.00, Hobbycraft

Paintbrush

A4 black card, £1.80 for 10 sheets, Hobbycraft

Pencil & glue

Scissors

1. Paint the pegs all over (try not to paint over the hinges if possible) with black paint and leave to dry. Draw a single bat wing onto a sheet of black card and cut out. Repeat to make more bat wings.

2. Carefully glue the painted pegs to the middle of two black card wings and leave to dry before hanging up as decorations.

5. Frighten guests with blood drip candles

Give pillar candles a spooky finish.

Takes 30mins

You will need:

Fenomen white candles, £4 for five, Ikea

Sinnlig red candle, £2.50, Ikea

1. Light the red candle and let it burn for a few minutes so a little pool of wax forms at the base of the wick. Working on a sheet of newspaper, carefully tip the red candle onto one of the white candles so the red wax drips onto it.

2. Repeat the process until the candle is covered with red drip marks all the way around. Take care not to touch the candle or wax whilst it is hot and do not allow children to try this project.

Will you be making any of these spooktacular Halloween craft ideas? Which on is your favourite?