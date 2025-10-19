5 Budget Halloween decorating tricks experts recommend that deliver high impact with minimal effort for under £20

I love Halloween, and while I always have high hopes for my decorations, I usually find myself a day before the 31st trying to cobble something together that doesn't quite hit the desired stunningly spooky mark.

If this sounds like you, I've asked the experts for their top tips for delivering maximum impact with minimum cost and effort. Whether it's a few days before a Halloween party, a spooky movie marathon with friends, or you're just looking for some quick budget Halloween decorating ideas to give your home a creepy (in a good way) makeover, these are the tricks the experts recommend for what pieces to invest in and how to style them.

Pumpkin ideas are always the best starting point; you can pick up a selection of mini and big ones from the supermarket for under £10. Even uncarved, clustered together and draped with faux cobwebs or fairy lights, they'll set the scene perfectly. However, if you're looking to go further, here's how to do it.

1. Keep it classic with cobwebs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can't go wrong with some faux cobwebs, which you can pick up from most stores for well under £10. On Amazon, this Halloween Spider Web Decoration also comes with 60 plastic spiders for £8.69 and is well reviewed.

Faux cobwebs are perfect for a Halloween party as they can cover a lot of ground and will instantly give a mantle-piece and windows a spooky makeover. I like the idea of pairing it with fairy lights for an extra creepy glow or dotted around pumpkins for a spooky autumnal look.

If you have £20 to spend Gill Baker, B&Q's Head of Decor, has a few other tips to dial up the scare factor. 'For those looking to go all-in on the Halloween fun, there are plenty of playful ways to make an impact without spending more than £20,' she explains.

'Classic decorations like hanging cobwebs (£4.77 at B&Q), Halloween window gel clings (£5.99 at B&Q) and pumpkin string lights (£6.40 at B&Q) instantly set the scene, and you can create a big impact on a small budget.'

2. Invest in a statement light (or two)

I'm all for saving money on decorations, but sometimes the best way to make an impact is to invest in that one key piece, and pre-lit decorations are a great option for lazy decorators.

'Opt for pre-lit decorations for a low-maintenance display with lasting impact,' says Claire Bassett, Head of Product at Lights4fun.

'For under £20, our Mini Ghost and Pumpkin Light Up Halloween Decorations make the spookiest impact on your décor,' she recommends.

'We’d style these figures outside on a porch with faux cobwebs, or set them on the table surrounded with candles and foliage for a gothic centrepiece. Alternatively, add these lights to a display of real pumpkins on the front steps of the house, with a few spiders for a creepy effect.'

3. Make candles work harder

Candles are one of the cheapest decorations you can buy to create an eerie glow. This box of 50 taper candles from Amazon will set you back less than £20, and you can use them for Christmas and beyond. Alternatively, you can pick up 6 flickering battery-powered taper lights for £20 on Amazon, for a safer alternative.

However, the trick to turning candles and any light, for that matter, into a standout decoration is to vary the height. 'Make your lights work harder by utilising height and depth within your styling. By layering candles and lanterns of varying heights, you can create a spooky illusion that draws the eye upwards even in the smallest of spaces,' says Claire at Lights4Fun.

4. Focus on windows

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than trying to transform a whole room into a set from Wednesday on Netflix focus your efforts on the windows to make an impact inside and out.

'Windows are one of the easiest spots to make a big Halloween statement without spending much at all, ' says Lisa O'Hanlon, Brand Manager at The Shutter Store UK .

'Try using removable window clings or black paper silhouettes - think bats, witches, pumpkins or ghosts - which you can stick directly onto the glass or shutters for under £10.

'If you have shutters, partially closing them and placing battery-powered tea lights or orange string lights on the windowsill creates an atmospheric glow that’s visible from outside and feels cosy inside.

5. Go hard with the black card

(Image credit: Future PLC)

A little black card can go a long way if you have a pair of scissors and some clear thread, which you can pick up on Amazon.

'For an affordable, easy craft, you can't beat making some oversized bats or spiders from black card. There are lots of templates online, and all you need is the card and scissors, along with something to hang them on the wall with,' says interior stylist Laurie Davidson.

'If you've got a little more time, why not use some old sheets and make hanging ghosts?'

Halloween is a fun time to get playful and creative with your decorations, but don't feel you have to spend a fortune to create a Stacey Solomon-worthy Halloween front door. Concentrate your efforts on a few star buys and key locations for a striking look that will come in under £20.