The Beatles legend bought his dear Aunt Mimi a home in the much sought-after Poole location

Back in 1965 John Lennon snapped up a humble bungalow on the exclusive Sandbanks peninsula in Poole Harbour. The house in question was for his for Mimi Smith, his maternal aunt and parental guardian. The house that now stands on Panorama Road isn’t quite the same as the one Mimi called home.

After Mimi sadly passed away, in 1991, the house was sold on. The current owners, having acquired the plot in 1992, started from the ground up building an epic Californian-style waterside home.

The contemporary house is a million miles away from the bungalow that stood before – with a million pound price tag to match!

It’s currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £7.25 million.

Exterior

Mimi’s original bungalow was bulldozed after falling into disrepair. The exquisite home of today has been redesigned and extended to an exceptionally high standard throughout.

The house comprises four bedrooms, multiple luxurious living areas, cinema room and infinity indoor pool – over approximately 5,692 square feet.

kitchen/dining

Floor-to-ceiling glass makes the most of the spectacular views. The contemporary open-plan living spaces are kept sleek and streamlined with primarily white furnishings.

Cinema room

Netflix and chill to your heart’s content in this plush cinema room.

Master bedroom

The master bedroom is incredibly minimalist. Great for letting the views become the main focus of the room.

Interestingly the floors are a stylish limed parquet wood. As opposed to luxurious silk carpet you might expect in this style of interior decor.

Bathroom

On-trend brass fixtures and fittings add a fabulous decorative touch to the modern bathroom.

Indoor pool

Living the dream. Having an indoor pool is one thing, having an indoor pool with that breath-taking views is next level.

Sliding glass doors create a seamless connection from the spectacular infinity pool, to the meticulously landscaped grounds beyond.

Harbour views

The incredible far-reaching views span across the National Trust beaches at Shell Bay, Poole Harbour and neighbouring islands.

You can see these breath-taking views from nearly every space of this carefully considered home.

A jetty provides private access the house, directly from the water. Oh to live how the other half live.

We can imagine it no problem, we just sadly can’t afford it!