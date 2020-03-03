We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Is your kitchen feeling a smudge clustered and flustered? Have you run out of space to store your market-fresh veg, cake-baking ingredients, grains, pastas and pulses, and collections of teas?

Then maybe a larder is your dream solution. We’re currently taking storage inspo from Harvey Jones’ bespoke pantries, designed to store everything tidily away and out of sight, from salt to small appliances.

The bespoke units are available as fitted of freestanding and can be hand-painted in any colour of the rainbow. The following designs have all made it onto our kitchen wish list…

1. Shaker – best for making a statement

Boasting clean lines and classical, balanced proportions, it’s easy to see why this range is a popular choice amongst customers. Shakers valued uncluttered, open-plan living spaces and now you can, too.

Choose from a wide variety of built-in storage options including removable trays, deep drawers, adjustable shelves and in-built wine and spice racks to keep everything from secret chocolate stashes to pans and utensils happily organised and at hand.

The best thing about this simple design is that it can take a very bold finish. This tangerine orange example lifts an otherwise muted scheme.

Enquire online: Shaker kitchen, from £20,000, Harvey Jones

2. Linear– best for a sleek chic update

This Linear design oozes Scandi cool with its classic yet minimalist aesthetic. Handleless doors and soft-close drawer features combine with traditional handmade construction, taking a heritage design into the present day.

We love the way the unit is shallow, with worktop space below – it’s the perfect arrangement if you are looking for somewhere for your kettle and toaster to live. When breakfast has been served, you can simply close the doors on them, for a clutter-free worktop.

Enquire online: Linear kitchen from £20,000, Harvey Jones

3. Original – best for period properties

It’s all in the detail with this classically-styled range. An ornate, traditional design dovetails beautifully with architectural features, but can also add character-fuelled charm in more modern spaces.

Cheese lovers and pastry chefs might be tempted to include a granite cold shelf for food preparation – it’s one of many options available alongside spice racks, drawers and trays.

Enquire online: Original kitchen, from £20,000, Harvey Jones

Aah, we feel calmer already…